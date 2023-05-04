Serie A points table LIVE: Napoli looks to secure Scuddetto as Lazio plays Sassuolo

The Serie A title race is all but over and Napoli will look to secure the Scudetto with five games running, playing against Lazio. In the previous round of play, despite Lazio losing to Inter Milan, Napoli failed to capitalise as it drew with Salernitana.
In this round of games, Lazio plays Sassuolo and a draw or loss here for it, followed by a win for Napoli against Udinese will put the title race to bed.
Here is how the Serie A table looks at the moment:
|Position
|Team
|Games
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GD
|Points
|1
|Napoli
|32
|25
|4
|3
|46
|79
|2
|Juventus
|33
|19
|6
|8
|22
|63
|3
|Lazio
|32
|18
|7
|7
|26
|61
|4
|Atalanta
|33
|17
|7
|9
|17
|58
|5
|Inter Milan
|32
|18
|3
|11
|19
|57
|6
|AC Milan
|32
|16
|9
|7
|14
|57
|7
|Roma
|32
|17
|6
|9
|14
|57
|8
|Fiorentina
|33
|12
|10
|11
|6
|46
|9
|Bologna
|32
|12
|9
|11
|1
|45
|10
|Torino
|33
|12
|9
|12
|-4
|45
|11
|Monza
|32
|12
|8
|12
|-3
|44
|12
|Sassuolo
|32
|12
|7
|13
|-7
|43
|13
|Udinese
|32
|10
|12
|10
|2
|42
|14
|Salernitana
|32
|7
|13
|12
|-13
|34
|15
|Empoli
|32
|7
|11
|14
|-16
|32
|16
|Lecce
|33
|7
|10
|16
|-12
|31
|17
|Spezia
|32
|5
|12
|15
|-25
|27
|18
|Hellas Verona
|32
|6
|9
|17
|-18
|27
|19
|Cremonese
|32
|3
|11
|18
|-30
|20
|20
|Sampdoria
|33
|3
|8
|22
|-39
|17
However, the league becomes more competitive in the remaining positions as four clubs, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Roma and Atalanta remain in the race for Champions League next season.
