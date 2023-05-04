Football

Serie A points table LIVE: Napoli looks to secure Scuddetto as Lazio plays Sassuolo

In this round of games, Lazio plays Sassuolo and a draw or loss here for it, followed by a win for Napoli against Udinese will put the Serie A race to bed.

Team Sportstar
04 May, 2023 00:05 IST
04 May, 2023 00:05 IST
Napoli has the chance to win the Serie A title for the first time in 33 years and the team that stands in the was in Lazio.

Napoli has the chance to win the Serie A title for the first time in 33 years and the team that stands in the was in Lazio. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

In this round of games, Lazio plays Sassuolo and a draw or loss here for it, followed by a win for Napoli against Udinese will put the Serie A race to bed.

The Serie A title race is all but over and Napoli will look to secure the Scudetto with five games running, playing against Lazio. In the previous round of play, despite Lazio losing to Inter Milan, Napoli failed to capitalise as it drew with Salernitana.

In this round of games, Lazio plays Sassuolo and a draw or loss here for it, followed by a win for Napoli against Udinese will put the title race to bed.

Here is how the Serie A table looks at the moment:

PositionTeamGamesWinsDrawsLossesGDPoints
1Napoli3225434679
2Juventus3319682263
3Lazio3218772661
4Atalanta3317791758
5Inter Milan32183111957
6AC Milan3216971457
7Roma3217691457
8Fiorentina33121011646
9Bologna3212911145
10Torino3312912-445
11Monza3212812-344
12Sassuolo3212713-743
13Udinese32101210242
14Salernitana3271312-1334
15Empoli3271114-1632
16Lecce3371016-1231
17Spezia3251215-2527
18Hellas Verona326917-1827
19Cremonese3231118-3020
20Sampdoria333822-3917

However, the league becomes more competitive in the remaining positions as four clubs, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Roma and Atalanta remain in the race for Champions League next season.

Atalanta, after add result,

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Ryan Mason back again as manager to help Tottenham Hotspur in crisis

WATCH: Naples turns blue as Serie A title fever grows

Kalyan Chaubey says women’s football a priority for the AIFF, lays out roadmap for Indian football under new regime

Slide shows

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

In Photos: Liverpool demolishes Manchester United in historic win at Anfield

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us