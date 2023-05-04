Serie A points table LIVE: Napoli looks to secure Scuddetto as Lazio plays Sassuolo

The Serie A title race is all but over and Napoli will look to secure the Scudetto with five games running, playing against Lazio. In the previous round of play, despite Lazio losing to Inter Milan, Napoli failed to capitalise as it drew with Salernitana.

In this round of games, Lazio plays Sassuolo and a draw or loss here for it, followed by a win for Napoli against Udinese will put the title race to bed.

Here is how the Serie A table looks at the moment:

Position Team Games Wins Draws Losses GD Points 1 Napoli 32 25 4 3 46 79 2 Juventus 33 19 6 8 22 63 3 Lazio 32 18 7 7 26 61 4 Atalanta 33 17 7 9 17 58 5 Inter Milan 32 18 3 11 19 57 6 AC Milan 32 16 9 7 14 57 7 Roma 32 17 6 9 14 57 8 Fiorentina 33 12 10 11 6 46 9 Bologna 32 12 9 11 1 45 10 Torino 33 12 9 12 -4 45 11 Monza 32 12 8 12 -3 44 12 Sassuolo 32 12 7 13 -7 43 13 Udinese 32 10 12 10 2 42 14 Salernitana 32 7 13 12 -13 34 15 Empoli 32 7 11 14 -16 32 16 Lecce 33 7 10 16 -12 31 17 Spezia 32 5 12 15 -25 27 18 Hellas Verona 32 6 9 17 -18 27 19 Cremonese 32 3 11 18 -30 20 20 Sampdoria 33 3 8 22 -39 17

However, the league becomes more competitive in the remaining positions as four clubs, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Roma and Atalanta remain in the race for Champions League next season.

