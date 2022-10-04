Football

Serie A: Red-hot Udinese beats Verona 2-1 for 6th straight win

Jaka Bijol and Lazar Samardžic scored to put Udinese within a point of Serie A leaders Napoli and Atalanta and to give the side its best start in Serie A history.

PTI
04 October, 2022 11:33 IST
04 October, 2022 11:33 IST
Udinese’s Beto Betuncal Gomes, left, celebrates scoring a goal during the Serie A match against Hellas Verona.

Udinese’s Beto Betuncal Gomes, left, celebrates scoring a goal during the Serie A match against Hellas Verona. | Photo Credit: Paola Garbuio

Jaka Bijol and Lazar Samardžic scored to put Udinese within a point of Serie A leaders Napoli and Atalanta and to give the side its best start in Serie A history.

Red-hot Udinese pulled off another comeback win, producing a goal in stoppage time at regional rival Hellas Verona for 2-1 on Monday and extending the Friuli squad’s winning streak to six matches.

Center back Jaka Bijol scored the decisive goal with a header following a free kick from Lazar Samardžic to move the northeastern club back within a point of Serie A leaders Napoli and Atalanta.

Also Read
Serie A: Juventus beat Bologna 3-0 as Kostic scores

Udinese also came from behind for wins over Monza, Sassuolo and Inter Milan, and hasn’t lost since falling at defending champion AC Milan in the season opener.

It’s the best start in Udinese’s history.

“We’re not thinking about this historic stuff, it’s just incredible to win so many games at the start of the season,” Bijol said.

Verona went ahead early with a splendid volley from 20-year-old Scotland left back Josh Doig.

Second-half substitute Beto, a usual starter, equalized for Udinese in the 70th from the center of the area after a delicate set up from Gerard Deolofeu — his league-best sixth assist.

Beto, a 6-foot-4 (1.94-meter) Portuguese striker, has five goals in eight matches.

Udinese controlled 69% of the possession and produced 21 shots to Verona’s seven.

“We were the much better team on the pitch and we had to win this game in the end,” Bijol said. “We just pushed to the end.” Verona remained third from the bottom.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

The Lewandowski coefficient - a journey of excellence from Bayern Munich to Barcelona

Kalyan Chaubey: 10 things to know about the newly elected AIFF President

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us