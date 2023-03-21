Football

Struggling Sevilla sacks coach Jorge Sampaoli

The former Chile and Argentina coach joined Sevilla in October, in a second stint, but the club has failed to shake off its disappointing mid-table form.

AFP
Madrid 21 March, 2023 16:00 IST
Sevilla head coach Jorge Sampaoli arrives for the Europa League round of 16 second leg match against Fenerbahce at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul on March 16, 2023. 

Sevilla head coach Jorge Sampaoli arrives for the Europa League round of 16 second leg match against Fenerbahce at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul on March 16, 2023.

Argentinian Jorge Sampaoli was sacked as coach of struggling Sevilla on Tuesday, with the club just off the relegation zone.

“Sevilla FC have terminated the contract with its coach, Jorge Sampaoli, after the team’s defeat in Getafe, which has once again left the team on the verge of relegation places,” the club said in a statement.

Sevilla sits 13th in La Liga on 28 points, two off Getafe and Almeria, which currently occupies two of the three relegation spots.

Sevilla will face Manchester United in next month’s quarterfinals of the Europa League, a competition the club has won a record six times.

