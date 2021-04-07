Football Football Shyam Thapa tests COVID-19 positive, hospitalised Thapa informed that he was kept under observation but had no symptoms otherwise. Amitabha Das Sharma KOLKATA 07 April, 2021 14:45 IST Shyam Thapa curently serves as the chairman of the AIFF technical committee- PTI (File photo) Amitabha Das Sharma KOLKATA 07 April, 2021 14:45 IST The former India striker and the All India Football Federation's technical committee chairman Shyam Thapa has been admitted to a city hospital after testing positive of COVID-19, on Wednesday. Thapa, who was one of the key members of India's bronze winning team in the 1970 Asian Games, informed that he was kept under observation but had no symptoms otherwise. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.