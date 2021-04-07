Football

Shyam Thapa tests COVID-19 positive, hospitalised

Thapa informed that he was kept under observation but had no symptoms otherwise.

Amitabha Das Sharma
KOLKATA 07 April, 2021 14:45 IST

Shyam Thapa curently serves as the chairman of the AIFF technical committee- PTI (File photo)

Amitabha Das Sharma
KOLKATA 07 April, 2021 14:45 IST

The former India striker and the All India Football Federation's technical committee chairman Shyam Thapa has been admitted to a city hospital after testing positive of COVID-19, on Wednesday.

Thapa, who was one of the key members of India's bronze winning team in the 1970 Asian Games, informed that he was kept under observation but had no symptoms otherwise.