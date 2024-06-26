MagazineBuy Print

Slovakia vs Romania, Euro 2024: Top talking points from SVK v ROU from Group E

SVK v ROU: As the Group E standings go down the wire on the final day, here are the top talking points and statistics from the clash between Slovakia and Romania in Euro 2024.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 21:25 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Romania, going into its last game at the top of Group E will look to go past the group stages for just the second time when it faces Slovakia at the Frankfurt Arena in Germany. 
Romania, going into its last game at the top of Group E will look to go past the group stages for just the second time when it faces Slovakia at the Frankfurt Arena in Germany.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The group-stage matches of the 2024 European Championship have reached their fag end, with two groups, Group E and Group F, playing their final matches on Wednesday.

Romania, going into its last game at the top of Group E will look to go past the group stages for just the second time when it faces Slovakia at the Frankfurt Arena in Germany. Sportstar looks at the top talking points of the clash:

History on the horizon for both sides

Slovakia is looking to reach the knockout stages of a major international tournament for just the third time while Romania is hoping to win multiple games at a European Championship tournament for the first time.

Duda finds the breakthrough

Ondrej Duda, who had scored Slovakia’s first goal at the 2016 European Championship, finds the breakthrough for his country yet again, taking Slovakia to the top of Group E.

He also became the first Slovakian player to score at two major tournaments (EURO 2016, EURO 2024).

Euro 2024

Euro 2024

Romania

Slovakia

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
