Slovakia vs Romania LIVE, Euro 2024: SVK v ROU Starting line-ups, Stanciu leads Romania into Group E decider

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Group E match of the European Champioship between Slovakia and Romania, wherein all four teams are looking to qualify for the round of 16 on the final matchday.

Starting line-ups: Slovakia (4-3-3): Dubravka (GK) — Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko — Kucka, Lobotka, Duda — Schranz, Strelec, Haraslin. Romania starting lineup (4-3-3): Nita (GK) — Ratiu, Dragusin, Burca, Bancu — Razvan Marin, Marius Marin, Stanciu — Hagi, Dragus, Coman.

MATCH PREVIEW

Slovakia and Romania meet in Frankfurt on Wednesday knowing victory will secure a place in the last-16 of Euro 2024, but in the tightest of pools, a draw could send both teams through.

Group E is on a knife-edge, with all four teams on three points, though Romania (+1 goal-difference) sit on top on goals scored from Belgium (also +1), followed by Slovakia (+0) and Ukraine (-2).

Romania will advance in the top two if it avoids defeat, while victories for Belgium over Ukraine and Slovakia will leave the Romanians sweating on advancing as one of the best third-place finishers.

A draw in Frankfurt would give both teams an excellent chance of going through, but Romania forward Valentin Mihaila rejected suggestions that both teams might settle for a point from the start.

“You can’t go into a match mentally as a player, as a team, with the thought of drawing,” he told reporters. “If it is 0-0 in the 91st minute and the tied score qualifies us both, yes ... but I don’t want to do calculations.

“We have to go in with the mindset of winning the game and I think we can do that.”

Romania coach Edward Iordanescu could select the same XI that lost 2-0 to Belgium in their second pool game, though whether Mihaila starts ahead of Florinel Coman is a matter for debate. Coman got the nod in the opening 3-0 win over Ukraine.

When and where will the Slovakia vs Romania Euro 2024 Group E match kick off? The Slovakia vs Romania Euro 2024 Group E match will kick off at 9:30 PM IST, June 26, Wednesday at the Frankfurt Arena in Frankfurt, Germany. Where to watch the live telecast of the Slovakia vs Romania Euro 2024 Group E match? The Slovakia vs Romania Euro 2024 Group E match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam. Where can you live stream the Slovakia vs Romania Euro 2024 Group E match? The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(with inputs from Reuters)