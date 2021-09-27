World Cup Qualifiers: Son, Hwang named in South Korea's squad

English Premier League-based duo Son Heung-min and Hwang Hee-chan has been included in South Korea's squad for its upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Syria and Iran.

Paulo Bento's side hosts the Syrians on October 7 before travelling to Tehran to meet Group A leader Iran five days later at the Azadi Stadium.

2022 카타르 월드컵 아시아 최종예선 - Road to Qatar

10월 시리아-이란전 출전하는남자 축구 국가대표팀의 명단을 공개합니다!



2022 카타르 월드컵 아시아 최종예선 - Road to Qatar

#시리아 2021.10.07 (목) (H)

#시리아 2021.10.07 (목) (H)

#이란 2021.10.12 (화) (A)

South Korea has four points from its opening two games in the final phase of Asia's preliminaries for next year's finals in Qatar, drawing 0-0 with Iraq on September 2 before beating Lebanon 1-0 five days later.

Tottenham Hotspur's Son withdrew from the squad ahead of the clash with Lebanon due to a calf injury but has since returned to full fitness with his club side.

Hwang has impressed since joining Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan from RB Leipzig at the end of the transfer window, scoring on his debut against Watford last month.

Only the top two finishers in Asia's two groups are guaranteed to qualify for Qatar.