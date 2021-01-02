Son nets 100th Tottenham goal in win over Leeds

Son Heung-min scored his 100th goal for Tottenham Hotspur as it returned to winning ways with a 3-0 defeat of Leeds United to climb back into the Premier League's top four on Saturday.

The South Korean doubled Tottenham's lead just before the interval after strike partner Harry Kane's penalty had given the host the lead on a crisp winter day in north London.

Toby Alderweireld's header made it 3-0 in the 50th minute.

Tottenham, who topped the table in December, had gone four league games without a win, but a comfortable victory over Leeds sent the team into the third spot with 29 points from 16 games.

The only blemish was having defender Matt Doherty dismissed in the 90th minute for a second yellow card.

Leeds had enjoyed the better chances until Kane's 29th-minute penalty, awarded for a foul on Steven Bergwijn, and enjoyed a far larger share of possession.

But Marcelo Bielsa's side's hopes of starting the year with a third consecutive win was dashed as its defensive frailties returned.

It remains in mid-table with 23 points from 17 games.

Palace returns to winning ways

Crystal Palace ended its five-game winless run in the Premier League on Saturday when first-half goals from Jeffrey Schlupp and Eberechi Eze secured a 2-0 victory over bottom-placed Sheffield United.

The host made a bright start to score inside four minutes at Selhurst Park when striker Christian Benteke teed up Schlupp who slotted the ball beyond United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, albeit with the help of a slight deflection.

Schlupp was substituted in the 40th minute after a knee injury but his replacement Eze made an immediate impact with a spectacular solo goal just before halftime. The 22-year-old forward started his run inside his own half before gliding past two Blades players and side-footing the ball home from the edge of the box.

United could muster just one shot on target, with the result leaving them without a win in 17 league games since the start of the season.