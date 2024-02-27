South Korea picks Hwang Sun-hong as interim coach to replace Klinsmann

The Korea Football Association (KFA) said on Tuesday it has picked Hwang Sun-hong, coach of the under-23 team, as temporary head coach of the national side to prepare for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The National Team Committee, a KFA advisory body, had been looking for a replacement after sacking Juergen Klinsmann in the wake of the national side’s semi-final exit at the Asian Cup and amid criticism of his leadership.

Hwang, 55, steered the under-23 national team to gold in the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, and was a member of the 2002 World Cup squad that reached the semi-finals under Dutch coach Guus Hiddink.

The KFA dismissed Klinsmann following South Korea’s stumble at the semi-final stage at the Asian Cup which extended their 64-year wait for a third title and rekindled criticism of the German coach’s leadership.

Hwang will also have to contain infighting in his squad after a well-publicised quarrel between captain Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur and team mate Lee Kang-in of Paris St Germain as he gets the team ready for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in April in Qatar.