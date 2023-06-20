Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Jurgen Klinsmann is still looking for his 1st win as coach of South Korea’s national team

South Korea is without a win under the German with its last victory coming at the FIFA World Cup 2022, when the team beat Portugal in the group stage in Qatar.

Published : Jun 20, 2023 20:29 IST , SEOUL, South Korea - 2 MINS READ

AP
The former United States coach was appointed in February. Despite four games on home soil, South Korea has lost to Peru and Uruguay and drawn against Colombia and now El Salvador.
The former United States coach was appointed in February. Despite four games on home soil, South Korea has lost to Peru and Uruguay and drawn against Colombia and now El Salvador. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

The former United States coach was appointed in February. Despite four games on home soil, South Korea has lost to Peru and Uruguay and drawn against Colombia and now El Salvador. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Jurgen Klinsmann is still looking for his first win as coach of South Korea’s national football team after a late goal gave El Salvador a 1-1 draw on Tuesday.

The former United States coach was appointed in February. Despite four games on home soil, South Korea has lost to Peru and Uruguay and drawn against Colombia and now El Salvador.

“It’s disappointing that we couldn’t get the result,” said Klinsmann, a former Germany great who also coached his country’s national team. “We had opportunities to score more than four goals but couldn’t capitalise on them.”

ALSO READ: Nepal looks for first-ever win against Kuwait in SAFF Championship 2023 opener

South Korea’s last victory came at the World Cup, when the team beat Portugal in the group stage in Qatar.

With Son Heung-min still recovering from a hernia operation, Hwang Ui-jo scored for South Korea with low shot early in the first half in Daejeon. Alexander Roldan, who plays for the Seattle Sounders, scored a late equaliser by heading in a free kick.

El Salvador lost to Japan 6-0 last week. South Korea is preparing for the Asian Cup, which starts in January.

WATCH : Anirudh Thapa weighs in on India’s Intercontinental Cup triumph

“I also have memories of not scoring during my playing career and it can be very frustrating,” Klinsmann said. “The only thing we can do is to work hard on the training ground. … We will regroup in September.”

In Osaka, Kaoru Mitoma scored one and set up another in Japan’s 4-1 victory over Peru.

Related Topics

South Korea /

Jürgen Klinsmann /

International

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Jurgen Klinsmann is still looking for his 1st win as coach of South Korea’s national team
    AP
  2. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 5: Australia 161/5 (51 overs); Khawaja nears fifty, Moeen removes Head
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Jahangir’s ton in vain as Nepal beat USA by six wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Cup qualifiers: Raza heroics help Zimbabwe defeat Netherlands
    Team Sportstar
  5. 40-day ‘intense training’ camp for Jr Hockey World Cup probables
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Jurgen Klinsmann is still looking for his 1st win as coach of South Korea’s national team
    AP
  2. AFC U-17 Asian Cup: India loses 0-1 to Uzbekistan
    Team Sportstar
  3. Nepal looks for first-ever win against Kuwait in SAFF Championship 2023 opener
    Aneesh Dey
  4. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa confirms the signing of Sandesh Jhingan on a three-year deal
    Team Sportstar
  5. England have hit sweet spot since World Cup heartache, says Southgate
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Jurgen Klinsmann is still looking for his 1st win as coach of South Korea’s national team
    AP
  2. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 5: Australia 161/5 (51 overs); Khawaja nears fifty, Moeen removes Head
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Jahangir’s ton in vain as Nepal beat USA by six wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Cup qualifiers: Raza heroics help Zimbabwe defeat Netherlands
    Team Sportstar
  5. 40-day ‘intense training’ camp for Jr Hockey World Cup probables
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment