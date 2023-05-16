Football

China detains South Korean footballer for suspected bribery

China is a country that follows the rule of law and handles relevant cases in accordance with the law, ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a news briefing.

BEIJING 16 May, 2023 12:46 IST
China’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday a South Korean football player is suspected of taking bribes from non-state workers and has been detained by the public security department of Liaoning province.

South Korean player Son Jun-ho is being held in police custody in northeast China in connection with a bribery case, a Korean diplomatic source said on Monday.

