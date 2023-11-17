MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024 qualifiers: Spain teenager Lamine Yamal scores in win over Cyprus

Mikel Oyarzabal and Joselu also scored first-half goals to give already qualified Spain a two-point lead in Group A over second-place Scotland, which drew 2-2 at Georgia.

Published : Nov 17, 2023 10:13 IST , Limassol, Cyprus - 2 MINS READ

AP
Spain’s Lamine Yamal, left, celebrates with his teammate Gavi after scoring his sides first goal during an Euro 2024 group A qualifying match between Cyprus and Spain, at the Alphamega Stadium stadium in Limassol, Cyprus.
Spain’s Lamine Yamal, left, celebrates with his teammate Gavi after scoring his sides first goal during an Euro 2024 group A qualifying match between Cyprus and Spain, at the Alphamega Stadium stadium in Limassol, Cyprus. | Photo Credit: Petros Karadjias/ AP
infoIcon

Spain’s Lamine Yamal, left, celebrates with his teammate Gavi after scoring his sides first goal during an Euro 2024 group A qualifying match between Cyprus and Spain, at the Alphamega Stadium stadium in Limassol, Cyprus. | Photo Credit: Petros Karadjias/ AP

Teenager Lamine Yamal scored to help Spain defeat Cyprus 3-1 and remain in first place in its European Championship qualifying group on Thursday.

Mikel Oyarzabal and Joselu also scored first-half goals to give already qualified Spain a two-point lead in Group A over second-place Scotland, which drew 2-2 at Georgia.

RELATED: Euro Qualifiers roundup: Hungary qualifies for Euro in match marred by violence; Slovakia qualifies with win

The 16-year-old Yamal scored five minutes into the match.

“I’m very happy to be wearing this jersey,” he said. “I’m feeling very comfortable thanks to my teammates.”

Spain’s final match will be against Georgia on Sunday in Valladolid, while Scotland will host Norway.

It was the final qualifying game for Cyprus, which ended with no points and a goal difference of minus 25 after eight losses. The goal against Spain was the team’s third overall. The others had come against Georgia and Norway.

Spain’s Joselu, right, celebrates with his teammate Gavi after scoring his side’s third goal during an Euro 2024 group A qualifying match between Cyprus and Spain, at the Alphamega Stadium stadium in Limassol, Cyprus.
Spain’s Joselu, right, celebrates with his teammate Gavi after scoring his side’s third goal during an Euro 2024 group A qualifying match between Cyprus and Spain, at the Alphamega Stadium stadium in Limassol, Cyprus. | Photo Credit: Petros Karadjias/ AP
lightbox-info

Spain’s Joselu, right, celebrates with his teammate Gavi after scoring his side’s third goal during an Euro 2024 group A qualifying match between Cyprus and Spain, at the Alphamega Stadium stadium in Limassol, Cyprus. | Photo Credit: Petros Karadjias/ AP

Yamal opened the scoring after a couple of nifty moves to clear the goalkeeper and a defender in front of the net. Oyarzabal added to the lead from close range in the 22nd in a goal that was initially disallowed for offside, and Joselu scored the third after a corner taken by Oyarzabal in the 28th.

Substitute Kostas Pileas scored Cyprus’ lone goal in a breakaway in the 75th.

Oyarzabal had to be substituted in the 40th with a muscle injury on his left thigh. He was replaced by Rodrigo Riquelme, the Atletico Madrid midfielder who made his debut with the national team.

Bayer Leverkusen defender Alejandro Grimaldo and Girona midfielder Aleix García and also made their debuts for Spain.

The Spanish football federation said Oyarzabal will not continue with the squad for Sunday’s match against Georgia. He will not be replaced.

Related stories

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

European Championships /

Spain /

Lamine Yamal /

Mikel Oyarzabal /

Joselu

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024 qualifiers: Spain teenager Lamine Yamal scores in win over Cyprus
    AP
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Mo Salah scores four to help Egypt beat Djibouti 6-0
    AP
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Australia thrashes Bangladesh 7-0; Palestine draws 0-0 with Lebanon
    AP
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Diaz double fires Colombia over Brazil after kidnap drama
    AFP
  5. Fury, Usyk to fight on February 17 in Saudi Arabia for undisputed heavyweight crown
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024 qualifiers: Spain teenager Lamine Yamal scores in win over Cyprus
    AP
  2. Messi’s Argentina falls to Uruguay, loses first match since World Cup title
    AP
  3. Euro 2024 Qualifiers roundup: Hungary qualifies for Euro 2024 in match marred by violence; Slovakia qualifies with win
    AP
  4. Colombia 2-1 Brazil Highlights, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Martinelli goal in vain as Luis Dias brace leads Colombia to win
    Team Sportstar
  5. ARG 0 - 2 URU at FT, FIFA World Cup qualifiers highlights: R Araujo, Nunez condemn Argentina to first loss
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024 qualifiers: Spain teenager Lamine Yamal scores in win over Cyprus
    AP
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Mo Salah scores four to help Egypt beat Djibouti 6-0
    AP
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Australia thrashes Bangladesh 7-0; Palestine draws 0-0 with Lebanon
    AP
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Diaz double fires Colombia over Brazil after kidnap drama
    AFP
  5. Fury, Usyk to fight on February 17 in Saudi Arabia for undisputed heavyweight crown
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment