MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Hermoso accuses Spanish federation of bid to ‘intimidate’ players

Hermoso was not included in the Spain squad for two Nations League matches but expressed her support for the rest of her team-mates.

Published : Sep 19, 2023 08:47 IST , Mexico City - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Pachuca’s Jenni Hermoso after a LigaMX match.
Pachuca’s Jenni Hermoso after a LigaMX match. | Photo Credit: DANIEL BECERRIL/REUTERS
infoIcon

Pachuca’s Jenni Hermoso after a LigaMX match. | Photo Credit: DANIEL BECERRIL/REUTERS

Football star Jenni Hermoso has accused the Spanish federation of seeking to “intimidate and threaten” the World Cup champion players by calling them up against their will for two Nations League matches.

The Spain international, who was forcibly kissed by former Spanish football federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales following her team’s triumph in Sydney on August 20, was not included in the squad but expressed her support for the rest of her team-mates.

“The players are certain that this is yet another strategy of division and manipulation to intimidate and threaten us with legal repercussions and economic sanctions,” the player, currently with Mexican club Pachuca, said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday.

The Rubiales kiss caused international anger and shook the federation, leading to his resignation as well as the dismissal of coach Jorge Vilda.

Vilda was replaced by his number two, Montse Tome.

On Friday, 39 players, including 21 of the 23 World Cup players, said in a statement that the conditions were not right for their return to La Roja and called for more changes in various federation departments.

However, on Monday, the new coach called up around 15 of the champions and other signatories to the document to play against Sweden and Switzerland in the Nations League, a tournament that qualifies for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Those called up by Tome who were in the 39 all published a statement on social media, including two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas.

In their statement, the Spain players made “clear” their “firm will not to be summoned for justified reasons. These statements are still fully valid”.

The players are summoned to Madrid on Tuesday and, if they fail to attend, they risk heavy fines and between two and 15 years’ suspension of their federation licence.

“I want to once again show my full support to my colleagues who have been caught by surprise and forced to react to another unfortunate situation caused by the people who continue to make decisions within the RFEF,” Hermoso said in her statement.

Spain’s all-time leading scorer was not included in the squad because, according to Tome, it was “the best way to protect her.”

“Protect me from what? And from whom?” Hermoso asked in the statement.

Related stories

Related Topics

Jenni Hermoso /

Spain /

Jorge Vilda /

Luis Rubiales /

Alexia Putellas

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hermoso accuses Spanish federation of bid to ‘intimidate’ players
    AFP
  2. UEFA Champions League: Man City begins title defence, Barcelona looks for winning start
    AP
  3. Champions League: Lazio needs fast start on UCL return against Atletico - Sarri
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Hudson-Odoi scores on Nottingham Forest debut to help salvage 1-1 draw against Burnley
    AP
  5. Champions League: Newcastle’s Tonali ready for emotional return to Milan
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Hermoso accuses Spanish federation of bid to ‘intimidate’ players
    AFP
  2. UEFA Champions League: Man City begins title defence, Barcelona looks for winning start
    AP
  3. Champions League: Lazio needs fast start on UCL return against Atletico - Sarri
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Hudson-Odoi scores on Nottingham Forest debut to help salvage 1-1 draw against Burnley
    AP
  5. Champions League: Newcastle’s Tonali ready for emotional return to Milan
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hermoso accuses Spanish federation of bid to ‘intimidate’ players
    AFP
  2. UEFA Champions League: Man City begins title defence, Barcelona looks for winning start
    AP
  3. Champions League: Lazio needs fast start on UCL return against Atletico - Sarri
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Hudson-Odoi scores on Nottingham Forest debut to help salvage 1-1 draw against Burnley
    AP
  5. Champions League: Newcastle’s Tonali ready for emotional return to Milan
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment