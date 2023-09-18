MagazineBuy Print

No Hermoso in Spain squad for UEFA Women’s Nation’s League; Putellas, Bonmati among FIFA Women’s World Cup winners included

Most Spain players who last month won the Women’s World Cup were on the list for upcoming fixtures against Sweden and Switzerland.

Published : Sep 18, 2023 20:23 IST - 2 MINS READ

AP
New Spain women’s coach Montse Tome announced the squad through a press conference on Monday.
New Spain women's coach Montse Tome announced the squad through a press conference on Monday.
infoIcon

New Spain women’s coach Montse Tome announced the squad through a press conference on Monday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The new coach of Spain’s women’s team included 15 of the World Cup-winning players in her squad on Monday even though they have not publicly announced an end to their boycott of the national team. Jenni Hermoso, who was kissed on the lips by former federation president Luis Rubiales, was not selected.

Spain coach Montse Tomé said she talked to Hermoso and decided not to include her as a way to protect her. The controversy surrounding the kiss led to an institutional crisis and brought embarrassment to Spanish football, as well as the eventual resignation of Rubiales.

“We are all with Jenni and with all of the players,” Tomé said. “I’m believe this was the best way to protect her.”

The new coach, who was an assistant at the Women’s World Cup to former coach Jorge Vilda, did not say whether it was Hermoso who asked not to be called up.

A total of 39 players, including 21 from the 23-player squad that won the World Cup last month, had signed a statement refusing to play for the national team unless their demands for change were met. They called for deep reforms and new leadership after Rubiales refused to resign for kissing Hermoso at the World Cup awards ceremony in Sydney. Rubiales eventually stepped down, but the players said not all of their demands had been met.

Tomé said she talked to all the World Cup-winning players that she selected and expected them to report to training camp on Tuesday. She said no player asked not to be called up, but wouldn’t say whether they had actually agreed to end their boycott.

“The players are professional and I believe that they will do their job well,” Tomé said. “They are world champions, they love their profession. It’s a privilege to be in the Spanish national team and I know that they will be here with us tomorrow (Tuesday).”

Spain Squad
Goalkeeper: Misa Rodriguez, Enith Salón, Cata Coll
Defenders: Ona Battle, Olga Carmona, Maria Mendez, Irene Paredes, Laia Aleixandri, Oihane, Maria Leon
Midfielders: Patri Guijjaro, Tere Abelleira, Aitana Bonmati, Alexia Putellas, Maria Perez, Rosa Marquez
Forwards: Athenea, Inma Gabarro, Esther, Mariona, Eva Navarro, Lucia Garcia, Amaiur Sarriegi

