Paris 2024 Olympics, Table Tennis highlights: Sreeja loses to Sun Yingsha 0-4 in round of 16

- August 01, 2024 01:133-11 GAME AND MATCH GOES TO SUN!
Sreeja, who had several opportunities to turn two games around, failed to do so.
- August 01, 2024 01:123-9
A seven point lead is reduced by Sreeja, who aims for the corner as Sun fails to stretch and reach the ball.
- August 01, 2024 01:112-7
Sreeja fails to read Sun’s attack and it goes wide.
- August 01, 2024 01:101-1 GAME FOUR
While Sreeja is trying to keep pace with the Chinese, she must oomph her performance a bit to face the World No 1.
- August 01, 2024 01:068-11 GAME THREE
The World No 1 wins her third straight game against Sreeja as she showcases her prowess in the third game.
- August 01, 2024 01:057-9
While Sreeja gets closer, Sun seems vary and careful.
- August 01, 2024 01:023-6
While Sreeja does get a point or two here and there, she fails to stay dominant like she did in certain parts of the first two games.
- August 01, 2024 01:011-3 GAME THREE
Seems like Sun has just woken up from a deep slumber and she showcases her fiery attack.
- August 01, 2024 00:5910-12 AND Sreeja loses Game 2
Sreeja squanders seven consecutive points to lose the second game
- August 01, 2024 00:5810-11
Sun almost deceives Sreeja, who planned to hit to the side of the table failed.
- August 01, 2024 00:5510-10
Sreeja just sighs and yet again she manages to squander five game points.
- August 01, 2024 00:5310-7
Sun pulls out an unbelievable forehand. Massino calls a time-out as Sreeja kept losing points at crucial moments.
- August 01, 2024 00:5210-5
Sun seems a bit down, and rightfully so as she is put on test against Sreeja Akula, who has five game points in hand.
- August 01, 2024 00:508-4
Sreeja leads by four but will hope to not make the mistakes she did in the first game.
- August 01, 2024 00:495-4
Sun’s quick change of pace startles Sreeja, who is unprepared for the backhand.
- August 01, 2024 00:484-3
Sreeja’s play near the net, gets the ball to dribble in Sun’s side of the table.
- August 01, 2024 00:473-2 GAME TWO
Sreeja takes an early lead, but not for long as Sun is on verge of making a comeback.
- August 01, 2024 00:4510-12 GAME ONE
Six consecutive points for Sun as she proves why she is World No 1.
- August 01, 2024 00:4310-11
Five successive points for Sun.
- August 01, 2024 00:4310-10
Sreeja seems to have let the pressure get better of her as Sun makes a brilliant comeback.
- August 01, 2024 00:4210-9
Backhand lets down Sreeja and so does her forehand soon after.
- August 01, 2024 00:409-6
With this Sreeja wins five points in a row.
- August 01, 2024 00:397-6
For the first time in the game, Sreeja takes the lead.
- August 01, 2024 00:395-6
Sun’s backhand hits the edge of the table making it go angular. Sreeja misses.
- August 01, 2024 00:384-5
Sreeja delivers with her forehand as Sun misreads it.
- August 01, 2024 00:372-3
Sun’s forehand towards Sreeja’s right side of the court leaves her stretching and missing.
- August 01, 2024 00:362-2 Game ONE
Sreeja restores parity in a fairly fast paced game.
- August 01, 2024 00:35Both players enter the court
Both players warm up
- August 01, 2024 00:31Seedings
Sreeja Akula- 16
Sun Yingsha- 1
- August 01, 2024 00:28World Rankings
Sreeja Akula - 25
Sun Yingsha- 1
- August 01, 2024 00:08Did you know?
On July 31, Sreeja turns 26.
- July 31, 2024 23:46Manika Batra bows out in women’s singles, loses to Hirano Miu in pre-quarterfinals
- July 31, 2024 23:31How to watch the live streaming and broadcast of the Sreeja Akula vs China’s Sun Yingsha Paris 2024 Olympics round of 16 match?
The live telecast of the Sreeja Akula vs China’s Sun Yingsha Paris 2024 Olympics round of 16 match will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India on August 1 on 12:30 AM IST.
