MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Spanish women players call off strike after reaching pay agreement

The players went on strike at the start of the month before the first two fixtures of the season after failing to reach an agreement with the league on better conditions and pay.

Published : Sep 14, 2023 14:28 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO - Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas, right, holds up a trophy as she celebrates with teammates at the end of the Women’s Spanish La Liga football match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, March 13, 2022.
FILE PHOTO - Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas, right, holds up a trophy as she celebrates with teammates at the end of the Women’s Spanish La Liga football match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, March 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: Joan Monfort/ AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO - Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas, right, holds up a trophy as she celebrates with teammates at the end of the Women’s Spanish La Liga football match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, March 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: Joan Monfort/ AP

Unions representing players in Spain’s women’s football league have called off their strike after reaching an agreement on minimum wages, the Futbol Profesional Femenino (FPF) organisation said on Thursday.

The players went on strike at the start of the month before the first two fixtures of the season after failing to reach an agreement with the league on better conditions and pay.

ALSO READ: Walsh and Beth to miss Lionesses’ two Nations League games

“The commitment and repeated efforts of the clubs during the negotiation process have made a fundamental contribution to achieving the much-needed peace scenario without losing sight of the sustainability of the competition,” the FPF said in a statement.

“A scenario that we hope will show the way to the rest of the institutions that form part of Spanish sport and allow the project of women’s professional football to move forward.”

The FPF is the organising body of the top league of women’s football in Spain.

The strike was not related to the furore over Luis Rubiales, who resigned this week as head of the Spanish football federation amid widespread condemnation of his kiss on the lips of Spanish player Jenni Hermoso at the medal ceremony after the national side’s World Cup victory last month.

The entire World Cup-winning squad and other leading female footballers in Spain have said they will boycott the national women’s team while the current leadership of that federation remains in place.

The parties signed an agreement for the next three seasons, guaranteeing a minimum salary of 21,000 euros ($22,550) for the current season, with the potential to rise to 23,000 euros depending on the growth of commercial income.

The minimum salary for next season will be 22,500 euros, with the potential to rise up to 25,000 euros, and the minimum salary for the final season covered by the agreement has been set at 23,500 euros, potentially increasing to 28,000 euros.

Related stories

Related Topics

Women's Football /

Spain /

Luis Rubiales

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spanish women players call off strike after reaching pay agreement
    Reuters
  2. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: PAK, SL eye final spot in virtual semifinal clash; live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. National Games 2023: Selvam Karthi to be part of Tamil Nadu team
    K. Keerthivasan
  4. Stokes says he always planned to play at World Cup
    Reuters
  5. Australia makes neck guards mandatory against pace bowlers
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Spanish women players call off strike after reaching pay agreement
    Reuters
  2. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Record 74 officials named, historic debut for women officials beckons
    Team Sportstar
  3. Harry Maguire says he can handle the jeers after Scotland ‘banter’
    Reuters
  4. Richarlison to seek psychological help on return to England
    Reuters
  5. Walsh and Beth to miss Lionesses’ two Nations League games
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spanish women players call off strike after reaching pay agreement
    Reuters
  2. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: PAK, SL eye final spot in virtual semifinal clash; live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. National Games 2023: Selvam Karthi to be part of Tamil Nadu team
    K. Keerthivasan
  4. Stokes says he always planned to play at World Cup
    Reuters
  5. Australia makes neck guards mandatory against pace bowlers
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment