Richarlison to seek psychological help on return to England

The 26-year-old Brazilian was photographed crying on the bench after being taken off 71 minutes into the 2026 World Cup qualifier in Belem.

Published : Sep 13, 2023 23:21 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Richarlison of Brazil reacts during a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Peru and Brazil at Estadio Nacional de Lima on September 12, 2023 in Lima, Peru.
Richarlison of Brazil reacts during a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Peru and Brazil at Estadio Nacional de Lima on September 12, 2023 in Lima, Peru. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Tottenham Hotspur’s misfiring forward Richarlison said he will seek psychological help on his return to England after shedding tears when he was substituted during Brazil’s 5-1 thrashing of Bolivia last Friday.

The striker, who has scored only four goals in 40 games for his Premier League side, told Brazilian newspaper O Globo that he had been through a “turbulent time off the pitch” over the last five months, but the storm had passed.

“Now things are right at home. People who only had an eye on my money have walked away from me,” he explained. “Now things will start to flow, and I’m sure I’ll have a good run at Tottenham and make things happen again.

“I’m going to return to England and seek psychological help, from a psychologist, to work on my mind. That’s it, to come back stronger.”

Tottenham, under new manager Ange Postecoglou, are second in the Premier League.

The Australian last month backed Richarlison, who joined from Everton last year for a reported 60 million pounds ($74.95 million) including add-ons, to find the net regularly despite his struggles in front of goal.

