Nottingham Forest defender Harry Toffolo gets 5-month suspended ban for breaching betting rules

Toffolo admitted to 375 breaches of gambling regulations and was fined 20,956 pounds ($26,177), the FA said.

Published : Sep 13, 2023 22:27 IST - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE - Nottingham Forest’s Harry Toffolo, centre, warms up before the English Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa at the City ground in Nottingham, England, Monday, Oct.10, 2022.
Nottingham Forest defender Harry Toffolo was given a suspended five-month ban for breaching English football’s betting rules, the  Football Association said Wednesday.

Toffolo admitted to 375 breaches of gambling regulations and was fined 20,956 pounds ($26,177), the FA said.

The FA has not yet revealed details of the violations, which occurred between January 22, 2014 and March 18, 2017. The ban was suspended until the end of the 2024-25 season.

ALSO READ: Italy midfielder Marco Verratti joins Qatar's Al-Arabi from PSG

The sanctions were imposed after a hearing with an independent regulatory commission, and the full reasons for the decision will be published at a later date, the FA said.

FA rules state participants “shall not bet, either directly or indirectly, or instruct, permit, cause or enable any person to bet on” matches or competitions.

Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney was suspended for eight months in May after 232 counts of breaching betting rules.

Toney’s ban extends to January 16, 2024, though he is allowed to return to training with Brentford starting next week. He was also fined $62,000.

An independent commission said Toney’s punishment could have been worse if he had not been diagnosed with a gambling addiction.

Related Topics

Nottingham Forest

