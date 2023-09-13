MagazineBuy Print

Italy midfielder Marco Verratti joins Qatar’s Al-Arabi from PSG

Al-Arabi has paid a reported 45 million euros (48.31 million USD) for Verratti, according to the Italian media.

Published : Sep 13, 2023 22:18 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Marco Verratti.
FILE PHOTO: Marco Verratti. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Marco Verratti. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Italy midfielder Marco Verratti has left Paris St Germain to join Qatari side Al-Arabi, the Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday.

Verratti has signed a three-year deal with the Qatar Stars League club, who has paid a reported 45 million euros (48.31 million USD) for the 30-year-old, according to the Italian media.

“I was very proud to wear the colours of Paris St Germain for more than a decade, to rub shoulders with so many great players, and to win 30 trophies,” Verratti told the club website.

“Paris, the Club and its supporters will always have a very special place in my heart. I will be Parisian forever.”

Verratti, who has never played in Italy’s Serie A, joined PSG in 2012 from his hometown club Pescara. The Ligue 1 side paid 12 million euros (12.87 million USD) for the then 19-year-old.

In 11 seasons at PSG, Verratti played in 416 matches, making him the club’s second highest appearance maker behind Jean-Marc Pilorget (435).

He helped PSG win nine league titles, a record in Ligue 1, along with six French Cups.

Verratti has not been part of new manager Luis Enrique’s plans following the recent departures of players inclusing Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mauro Icardi.

“Marco will forever be linked to Paris Saint-Germain,” said Paris Saint-Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

“He has always been there for the Club, giving his whole heart on the pitch and achieving so many great things with us.”

Verratti has won 55 international caps, scoring three goals. He was in the Italy squad who won Euro 2020, starting the final in which it beat England in a penalty shootout.

Al-Arabi finished runner up to Al-Duhail in last season’s Qatar Stars League and has started this season with three draws. The Qatari transfer window remains open until Sept. 18.

