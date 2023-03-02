Football

Cadiz wants to halt Spanish league after refereeing mistake

The club said it was a “serious” refereeing mistake “motivated by the negligent and non-excusable action” of the VAR refereeing crew.

Aravind V S _11773
MADRID 02 March, 2023 11:11 IST
Elche coach Jorge Almiron (R) and team members react during the Spanish League football match against Real Betis.  

Elche coach Jorge Almiron (R) and team members react during the Spanish League football match against Real Betis.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Cadiz on Wednesday asked a sports tribunal to temporarily suspend the Spanish league because of a refereeing mistake against the club.

Cadiz wants to halt the competition until a decision is made to its challenge of a 1-1 draw against Elche in January, when the Video Assistant Referee failed to spot that an Elche player was clearly in an offside position in the buildup to Elche’s 81st-minute equaliser.

Both Cadiz and Elche are fighting against relegation.

After the mistake, Spanish referees called for VAR to be boosted by semi-automated offside technology.

