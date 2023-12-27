MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Spurs’ Romero sidelined for a month after hamstring injury, Scarlett recalled from loan

James Maddison, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon, Manor Solomon, Rodrigo Bentancur and Ashley Phillips are the other long-term absentees in the Tottenham squad. 

Published : Dec 27, 2023 17:47 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Tottenham Hotspur’s Cristian Romero in the match against West Ham.
Tottenham Hotspur’s Cristian Romero in the match against West Ham. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Tottenham Hotspur’s Cristian Romero in the match against West Ham. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero will miss at least a month’s action after he came off at halftime with a hamstring injury during its 2-1 weekend home victory over Everton, manager Ange Postecoglou said on Wednesday.

Argentine Romero’s injury means Spurs is without its two best centre backs with Dutchman Micky van de Ven sidelined since early November and not expected to return until next month.

“No, no. He’s no good. He’s had a scan, so he’ll be out for four or five weeks,” Postecoglou said of Romero’s absence ahead of Thursday’s Premier League trip to Brighton & Hove Albion.

ALSO READ | Glazers to Jim Ratcliffe: A timeline of Manchester United sale from Malcolm Glazers to Ineos owner

“Everyone else got through it okay. There’s a few sore bodies there but we’ve had a, sort of, easier training week, last few days anyway, but everyone else is okay.”

James Maddison, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon, Manor Solomon, Rodrigo Bentancur and Ashley Phillips are the other long-term absentees in the Tottenham squad. 

Spurs recall Scarlett from Ipswich loan

Tottenham Hotspur have recalled forward Dane Scarlett from his season-long loan at Ipswich, the Premier League club said Wednesday.

Scarlett made 12 appearances for the English Championship promotion candidates after he joined in August but struggled for first-team football at Portman Road.

Spurs are set to be without captain Son Heung-min for a month while he is away on international duty with South Korea at the Asian Cup.

Tottenham academy graduate Scarlett will provide forward back-up for manager Ange Postecoglou, who remains without James Maddison, Manor Solomon and Ivan Perisic due to injuries.

North London club Spurs is currently fourth in the Premier League table ahead of its match away to Brighton on Thursday.

(With inputs from AFP)

Related stories

Related Topics

Spurs /

Tottenham Hotspur /

Cristian Romero /

Son Heung-min

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Spurs’ Romero sidelined for a month after hamstring injury, Scarlett recalled from loan
    Reuters
  2. India vs South Africa Live Score, First Test Day 2: Bumrah removes de Zorzi and Peterson to bring IND back in contest
    Team Sportstar
  3. IOA forms three-member ad hoc committee to run affairs of suspended WFI
    PTI
  4. Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Highlights, MBSG 1-4 FCG, ISL 2023-24: Noah Sadoui scores brace against a 10-man MBSG
    Team Sportstar
  5. Gakpo backs Liverpool forwards to fill in for absent Salah
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Premier League: Spurs’ Romero sidelined for a month after hamstring injury, Scarlett recalled from loan
    Reuters
  2. Gakpo backs Liverpool forwards to fill in for absent Salah
    AFP
  3. Premier League: Villa’s Emery rues loss vs Man United after ‘brilliant’ season so far
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Hojlund scores first league goal to lift Man United to 3-2 win over Villa
    Reuters
  5. Police investigates alleged racist comment reported by Luton’s Morris at Sheffield
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Spurs’ Romero sidelined for a month after hamstring injury, Scarlett recalled from loan
    Reuters
  2. India vs South Africa Live Score, First Test Day 2: Bumrah removes de Zorzi and Peterson to bring IND back in contest
    Team Sportstar
  3. IOA forms three-member ad hoc committee to run affairs of suspended WFI
    PTI
  4. Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Highlights, MBSG 1-4 FCG, ISL 2023-24: Noah Sadoui scores brace against a 10-man MBSG
    Team Sportstar
  5. Gakpo backs Liverpool forwards to fill in for absent Salah
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment