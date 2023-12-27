Premier League: Spurs’ Romero sidelined for a month after hamstring injury, Scarlett recalled from loan

Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero will miss at least a month’s action after he came off at halftime with a hamstring injury during its 2-1 weekend home victory over Everton, manager Ange Postecoglou said on Wednesday.

Argentine Romero’s injury means Spurs is without its two best centre backs with Dutchman Micky van de Ven sidelined since early November and not expected to return until next month.

“No, no. He’s no good. He’s had a scan, so he’ll be out for four or five weeks,” Postecoglou said of Romero’s absence ahead of Thursday’s Premier League trip to Brighton & Hove Albion.

ALSO READ | Glazers to Jim Ratcliffe: A timeline of Manchester United sale from Malcolm Glazers to Ineos owner

“Everyone else got through it okay. There’s a few sore bodies there but we’ve had a, sort of, easier training week, last few days anyway, but everyone else is okay.”

James Maddison, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon, Manor Solomon, Rodrigo Bentancur and Ashley Phillips are the other long-term absentees in the Tottenham squad.

Spurs recall Scarlett from Ipswich loan

Tottenham Hotspur have recalled forward Dane Scarlett from his season-long loan at Ipswich, the Premier League club said Wednesday.

Scarlett made 12 appearances for the English Championship promotion candidates after he joined in August but struggled for first-team football at Portman Road.

Spurs are set to be without captain Son Heung-min for a month while he is away on international duty with South Korea at the Asian Cup.

Tottenham academy graduate Scarlett will provide forward back-up for manager Ange Postecoglou, who remains without James Maddison, Manor Solomon and Ivan Perisic due to injuries.

North London club Spurs is currently fourth in the Premier League table ahead of its match away to Brighton on Thursday.

(With inputs from AFP)