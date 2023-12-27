MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Gakpo backs Liverpool forwards to fill in for absent Salah

Liverpool is now two points ahead of Arsenal, although the Gunners will return to the summit with victory at home to London rivals West Ham on Thursday.

Published : Dec 27, 2023 17:15 IST , LONDON - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Cody Gakpo of Liverpool reacts after scoring a goal which is later disallowed following a VAR review during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor on December 26, 2023 in Burnley, England.
Cody Gakpo of Liverpool reacts after scoring a goal which is later disallowed following a VAR review during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor on December 26, 2023 in Burnley, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Cody Gakpo of Liverpool reacts after scoring a goal which is later disallowed following a VAR review during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor on December 26, 2023 in Burnley, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo believes his side has the forward firepower to cope without Mohamed Salah when the Egypt star departs for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

Darwin Nunez ended a run of 12 games without a goal, while Diogo Jota came off the bench to score after a month out injured in a 2-0 win over Burnley on Tuesday, which took Liverpool to the top of the Premier League table.

Salah has one more Liverpool game -- at home to Newcastle on Sunday -- before he departs for the African Nations Cup, and the 16-goal winger is set to be away from Anfield on international duty for up to a month.

ALSO READ: Premier League: Liverpool boss Klopp happy to have Jota back after injury

That makes Nunez and Jota’s goals against Burnley all the more timely, with Gakpo having scored seven himself so far this season.

“For every attacking player who didn’t score for a few games, it’s always nice to get back on the scoresheet, and Darwin did it with a very good goal,” said Gakpo.

“For Diogo as well. When you are injured and you come back and score that’s always nice and good for the confidence. So really happy.

“Mo is gone after the Newcastle game so we need the goals. Of course, I think I can contribute even more.”

Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk added: “It’s always important for the guys up front to score goals. I am delighted for Darwin. Diogo, it’s the same story. It’s good to see the boys back on the scoresheet.

“I also want to say that Cody was outstanding, in the first half especially. It’s good to see. Everyone has to keep pushing each other. That’s the only way we can get better,” the Netherlands defender explained.

“Others have to step up anyway. We have to deal with losing Mo and we have the players up front who can make the difference. Let’s see how we deal with it.”

Liverpool is now two points ahead of Arsenal, although the Gunners will return to the summit with victory at home to London rivals West Ham on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Man United takeover: New co-owner Ratcliffe asks supporters to be patient with results

“The table is not looking in a bad place, but we have to take it one game at a time, don’t let our heads go everywhere all over the place, just stay focused and keep doing what we are doing now and even improve more,” said Gakpo.

The 24-year-old Dutch attacker has never before experienced English football’s packed Christmas and New Year schedule, with Gakpo enjoying himself as matches come thick and fast.

“It’s the first time I played with this intensity -- a lot of games in a few days - and it’s nice as if you play a good game you can play again, and if you play a not-so-good game, you can make it good in the next game as it’s coming nice and quick,” he said.

“Everybody wants the three points -- also the opponents -- so you have to work really hard every game and you have to be able to win games different ways.”

Related Topics

Cody Gakpo /

Mohamed Salah /

Liverpool /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Jurgen Klopp

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gakpo backs Liverpool forwards to fill in for absent Salah
    AFP
  2. India vs South Africa Live Score, First Test Day 2: Elgar’s fifty puts SA in control vs IND
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tamil Nadu boy Abinesh wins battle of state heroes, helps Puneri Paltans thrash Patna Pirates
    Saikat Chakraborty
  4. Djokovic expects Nadal back for more Grand Slams not just to play
    AFP
  5. Glazers to Jim Ratcliffe: A timeline of Manchester United sale from Malcolm Glazers to Ineos owner
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Gakpo backs Liverpool forwards to fill in for absent Salah
    AFP
  2. Premier League: Villa’s Emery rues loss vs Man United after ‘brilliant’ season so far
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Hojlund scores first league goal to lift Man United to 3-2 win over Villa
    Reuters
  4. Police investigates alleged racist comment reported by Luton’s Morris at Sheffield
    Reuters
  5. Al Nassr beats 10-man Al Ittihad 5-2 as Ronaldo and Mane score two goals each in the Saudi Pro League
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gakpo backs Liverpool forwards to fill in for absent Salah
    AFP
  2. India vs South Africa Live Score, First Test Day 2: Elgar’s fifty puts SA in control vs IND
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tamil Nadu boy Abinesh wins battle of state heroes, helps Puneri Paltans thrash Patna Pirates
    Saikat Chakraborty
  4. Djokovic expects Nadal back for more Grand Slams not just to play
    AFP
  5. Glazers to Jim Ratcliffe: A timeline of Manchester United sale from Malcolm Glazers to Ineos owner
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment