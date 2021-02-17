Spurs defender Reguilon out for Europa League trip, says Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur's Sergio Reguilon will not be fit for Thursday's Europa League last-32 first leg against Austrian side Wolfsberger AC in Budapest but could return for the home leg next week, manager Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday.

Left back Reguilon has not played since last month's Premier League win at Sheffield United because of a muscle injury and Mourinho said the first leg in the Hungarian capital comes too soon for the Spaniard.

Spurs is scheduled to host Wolfsberger on February 24, three days after itsPremier League game away to West Ham United.

READ | Asia's World Cup qualifiers set to be postponed until June

"No good news. He (Reguilon) is not coming (to Budapest)," Mourinho told reporters. "No setback, just the process is not going as fast as we initially thought.

"Let's see for the weekend (v West Ham) or the next Europa League match."

Spurs was due to travel to Austria to face Wolfsberger but the match was shifted to Hungary because of COVID-19 travel regulations in Austria.

ALSO READ | Europa League: Real Sociedad ready to look Man United in the eye, says coach

Mourinho's side has lost five of its last six games in all competitions and is ninth in the Premier League standings but the Portuguese manager said it is not under pressure ahead of Thursday's match at the Puskas Arena.

"In terms of pressure on this game I don't feel that," Mourinho said. "I feel responsibility. It's about responsibility, motivation and ambition. We spoke with the players already about it and we'll speak to them again."