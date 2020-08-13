Sudeva Delhi FC aspires to play at Ambedkar Stadium

The newly-inducted I-League team Sudeva Delhi Football Club aspires to play its matches at the historic Ambedkar Stadium which brings the action closer to the fans.

Sudeva has been nurturing young talent for the past few years through its academies and links in Spain. Co-founders Anuj Gupta and Vijay Hakari said that it was a "dream come true" to have a team representing the capital.

"We have grown up watching East Bengal, Churchill Brothers, Mohun Bagan playing at the Ambedkar Stadium. Now we will be playing such clubs at the Ambedkar Stadium," said Gupta.

He conceded that it was a big responsibility to help nurture the talent not only in Delhi NCR but the whole country.

"We want to be part of the merged league, ISL in three or four years. Next year is important for us. We want to be in the top-5," he said.

With about eight to 10 players graduating from the training school, the team hopes to rope in about seven or eight experienced players into the team. "No foreign players now. We need to give more match time to the young talent in the right positions. Our aim is to give many good players to the national team," he added.

Vijay pointed out that the focus would be on improving the quality of football, which would automatically attract fans to the ground.

The trials are expected to be held in the second week of September, and the team hopes to have six weeks of pre-season training with practice matches.

"We are planning to have academies in Uttarakhand and Kolkata. Next year we hope to have five grounds in Delhi’’, said Vijay.

Together with the Delhi government, Sudeva team plans to have a campaign to capitalise on Delhi’s presence in the football league.