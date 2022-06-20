Sunando Dhar named AIFF acting general secretary

The Honourable Supreme Court, according to an order it passed on 18th May 2022, appointed a Committee of Administrators (CoA), Justice Anil Dave (Former Judge, Supreme Court of India), Dr. SY Qureshi (Former Chief Election Commissioner), and Bhaskar Ganguli (Former Indian football captain) to look after the administration of AIFF.

Kushal Das, AIFF general secretary, is currently on leave on account of his health issues, and therefore the Committee of the Administrators has appointed Sunando Dhar as an acting general secretary, who would be responsible for the day-to-day administration of the Federation under the guidance of the CoA. Nilanjan Datta, Director of Media, would be the spokesperson of AIFF.

READ: ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan signs Ashique Kuruniyan and Asish Rai

The Supreme Court also directed the CoA to suggest changes in the Constitution of AIFF as directed by it and conduct elections following the new constitution as framed under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

The committee issued a statement where it has brought into notice, certain individuals who made certain statements concerning the working of the AIFF and its office bearers. The CoA said that the statements reflected the personal views of those persons as it has not authorised anyone to make any statement on its behalf.

Earlier in the week, Indian head football team head coach Igor Stimac held a press conference, which was not organised by the AIFF. He raised concerns regarding the functioning of the body and stated that the uncertainty within the federation was not beneficial to the national team’s plans for the year ahead. He also suggested his own changes for the betterment of Indian football.

READ: ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan signs Ashique Kuruniyan and Asish Rai

The committee said it hopes to conclude the work entrusted to it by the Honourable Court as soon as possible, and in the process of doing so, the draft constitution of AIFF which might be prepared by the CoA would be placed before the Honourable Supreme Court.

The said suggestions would be appropriately considered by the Supreme Court on July 15.

The CoA said it will do the needful for holding an election as per the new constitution suggested by the Supreme Court as soon as possible and thereafter, the Constitution shall be placed before the AIFF General Body for its approval.

The committee said it be working with the assistance and cooperation of all stakeholders, including Football Sports Development Ltd, State Associations, Sports Authority of India, FIFA, AFC etc., for the benefit of Indian Football.