Sunil Chhetri tests positive for COVID-19

India and Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mumbai 11 March, 2021 16:33 IST
Sunil Chhetri has tested positive for COVID-19. The India and Bengaluru FC captain tweeted: "In a not-so-happy update, I've tested positive for COVID-19. In better news, I feel fine as I continue my recovery from the virus and should be back on a football pitch soon. No better time to keep reminding everyone to continue taking all the safety precautions always."

