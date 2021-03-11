Football Football Sunil Chhetri tests positive for COVID-19 India and Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri has tested positive for COVID-19. Team Sportstar Mumbai 11 March, 2021 16:33 IST File picture of Sunil Chhetri. - ISL/Sportzpics Team Sportstar Mumbai 11 March, 2021 16:33 IST Sunil Chhetri has tested positive for COVID-19. The India and Bengaluru FC captain tweeted: "In a not-so-happy update, I've tested positive for COVID-19. In better news, I feel fine as I continue my recovery from the virus and should be back on a football pitch soon. No better time to keep reminding everyone to continue taking all the safety precautions always."More to follow... Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.