Football

Super Cup 2023: ISL champion ATK Mohun Bagan beats Gokulam Kerala 5-1, Liston scores brace

Recently-crowned ISL champion ATK Mohun Bagan cruised to a 5-1 victory against Gokulam Kerala FC in the Super Cup football tournament.

P. K. Ajith Kumar
KOZHIKODE 10 April, 2023 20:49 IST
ATK Mohun Bagan’s Liston Colaco scored twice in his team’s 5-1 win over Gokulam Kerala FC in the Group C match of the Super Cup in Kozhikode.

ATK Mohun Bagan's Liston Colaco scored twice in his team's 5-1 win over Gokulam Kerala FC in the Group C match of the Super Cup in Kozhikode. | Photo Credit: K. RAGESH

Liston Colaco scored only once in the ISL this season. But on Monday, within a space of 21 minutes, he scored twice to power the recently-crowned ISL champion ATK Mohun Bagan to a thumping 5-1 victory against Gokulam Kerala FC in the Super Cup football tournament.

The ATKMB team management must be pleased not just with the result but the way one of its main players got back amongst the goals. Colaco’s first goal resulted from a shoddy piece of defending by Abdul Hakku. The pass from Hugo Boumous was put firmly into the roof of the net by Colaco from just inside the box.

His second goal came off a stunning long-ranger, after receiving a splendid long ball, from ATKMB’s own half, by Ashish Rai. Then, at the stroke of half-time, Boumos made it 3-0, as he beat the Gokulam defence and goalkeeper after receiving a through ball from Nassiri.

Nassiri himself struck in the injury time, but before him, Manvir Singh had scored, off an assist from Boumos. Gokulam’s lone goal came from a header by Sergio Mendigutxia. The host was outplayed by a clearly superior side.

Result
ATK Mohun Bagan 5 (Liston Colaco 6 & 27, Hugo Boumous 45, Manvir Singh 63, Kiyan Nassiri 90+4) bt Gokulam Kerala 1 (Sergio Mendigutxia 71).

