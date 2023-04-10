Super Cup 2023, Live Score: Liston brace, Boumous strike put ATK Mohun Bagan in command against Gokulam Kerala, ATK MB 3-0 GKFC

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 2023 Super Cup Group C match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Gokulam Kerala FC from the EMS Stadium in Kozikhode, Kerala.

HALF-TIME: ATK MB 3-0 GKFC

Two additional minutes are up. ISL champion ATK Mohun Bagan in a very comfortable position at the break after two gorgeous goals from Colaco and a late strike from Boumous.

45’ ATK MB 3-0 GKFC

GOALLLLLLL!!!!!!!! Boumous scores with his left foot through the goalkeeper’s legs after some shoddy defending from Gokulam Kerala.

44’

ATK MB with the possession. Running down the clock with ease.

41’

Gallego with a shot on target, Shibin dives to his left and makes an easy save.

40’

Hakku intercepts Boumous’ run in the middle with Omar challenging from behind. Omar swings his arm at the ATK MB player. Got to be careful there.

39’

Gallego takes the free-kick, it is right in front of the goalkeeper but none of his teammates makes a run to get a touch.

38’ BOOKING

Manvir goes down on the right flank after a foul by Jasim. The Gokulam Kerala FC player receives a yellow card.

34’

Corner for ATK MB after Subhasish’s cross is headed behind by a GKFC defender.

31’

Kiyan Nassiri with an attempt from the right but his effort misses the top-left corner by some distance.

30’

Another attack from the Mariners. One-two between Boumous and Manvir. Manvir with the cut-back inside the GKFC box but Shibinraj pouches the ball comfortably.

27’ ATK MB 2-0 GKFC

GOAAAAALLLLLLLLL!!!!!!! If you thought Liston’s first goal was a beauty, you have got to have a look at this stunning long-ranger from the left wing which goes over a diving Shibinraj to find the top-right corner yet again.

24’

Corner for ATK MB. Cleared by Mendi and it’s a GKFC counter-attack lead by Noufal down the right flank. However, his attempted pass to Sourav in the middle is intercepted by a Mariner.

23’

Through-ball from Subhasish for Manvir on the left flank but Hakku gets to it first and kicks it out for an ATK MB throw-in.

22’

Foul by Kiyan on Jasim.

19’

Mendi puts pressure on ATK MB goalkeeper Arsh who had received a back pass but the custodian manages to kick the ball away just in time.

17’

Nice defensive work from Jasim to steal the ball from Kiyan Nassiri on the right flank.

16’

Fight between Manvir and Sourav for the ball and Manvir eventually fouls the GKFC player.

15’

Gokulam looking for the equaliser. However, ATK MB is maintaining its shape and not allowing any GKFC move to materialise.

12’

Good cross from the right wing from Subhankar but Mendi’s header goes over the bar.

10’

Home team under pressure after conceding an early goal. Omar with a free kick from the left. Goes behind for a GKFC corner.

6’ ATK MB 1-0 GKFC

GOALLLLLLL!!!!!!! A golazo from Colaco!!!! Liston with a stunning curler from the left inside the box and finds the top right corner. ISL champion in the lead.

5’

Patient play through the middle from Liston and Manvir.

3’

Subhasish with the cross from the left but Jasim heads it behind for an ATK Mohun Bagan corner.

1’

KICK OFF! ATK Mohun Bagan to play from left to right. GKFC from right to left.

4:58PM - Here we go. The two teams are on the pitch. Game time!

FORM GUIDE

ATK MB - WWDLW

GKFC - WWWLW

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Total matches: 6 | ATK Mohun Bagan: 1 | Gokulam Kerala FC: 1 | Draws: 4

LINEUPS

ATK Mohun Bagan - Asish, Arsh (GK), Kiyan, Gallego, Pritam, Liston, Subhasish, Manvir, Boumous, Mchugh, Slavko

Gokulam Kerala FC - Shibinraj (GK), Subhankar Adhikari, Jasim, Bouba Aminou, Abdul, Rahul Raju, Julian Ramos, Farshad Noor, Sourav, Noufal, Sergio Iglesias

PREVIEW

Newly-crowned ISL champion ATK Mohun Bagan FC takes on host Gokulam Kerala FC in the Group C opener of the Super Cup at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode.

Juan Ferrando-coached ATK Mohun Bagan edged Bengaluru FC on penalties after an exciting 2-2 draw in the ISL final in Goa last month. After a three-week break, the Mariners will be back in action, aiming to become the first side to do an ISL-Super Cup double.

“There’s no shortage of motivation in the camp. The players are ready for the Super Cup,” said ATK Mohun Bagan assistant coach Bastab Roy.

“The Super Cup has a different format than the ISL. One bad day here, and you go back home. So, we’re taking things match by match,” he added.

Two-time I-League champion Gokulam Kerala FC’s bid for a hat-trick of titles did not take flight this season as it couldn’t keep up with RoundGlass Punjab and Sreenidi Deccan in the title race. Gokulam finished the league in third place and was matched with Mohammedan Sporting in the Super Cup Qualifiers, where it was too strong for the Kolkata side, brushing it aside 5-2.

Regarding the Malabarians, Roy said, “Gokulam are a good side. Playing on home soil will be advantageous for them because everybody knows how passionate the supporters are here in Kerala.”

Gokulam Kerala head coach Francesc Bonet, of course, is banking on home support to try and upset the ISL champion. He said, “We take the Super Cup as a great opportunity to show that we can compete against ISL sides. The other teams may not know too much about us, which could go in our favour. I hope our fans will come and cheer us on.”