Super Cup 2023: Sreenidi Deccan upsets Kerala Blasters 2-0; Jumps to top of points table

Super Cup 2023: It was indeed a win to cherish for Sreenidi, which had finished runner-up in the I-League. Both goals came in the opening half, through Rilwan Hassan and David Castaneda.

P. K. Ajith Kumar
KOZHIKODE 12 April, 2023 21:10 IST
David Castaneda celebrating his goal for Sreenidi Deccan against Kerala Blasters in the Super Cup.

David Castaneda celebrating his goal for Sreenidi Deccan against Kerala Blasters in the Super Cup.

Kerala Blasters made seven changes to the eleven, only to go down to an unchanged Sreenidi Deccan in the Super Cup on Wednesday. The I-League team from Hyderabad stunned Kochi based ISL side 2-0.

It was indeed a win to cherish for Sreenidi, which had finished runner-up in the I-League. Both goals came in the opening half, through Rilwan Hassan and David Castaneda.

Casteneda’s goal was a beauty. It began with a fine pass to the left flank from Rilwan Hassan, the scorer of the first goal. It was received by Soraisham Dinesh Singh, who crossed it to Castaneda. The splendid volley from the Columbian stormed past the Blasters’ keeper Sachin Suresh.

Hassan’s goal came off a superb pass from Phalguni Singh. The Nigerian cut into the box quickly and measured his shot precisely.

The Blasters’ defence had already been put under some pressure by Phalguni, who was such a livewire in the opening half, in which Sreenidi looked clearly the better side. After the interval, Blasters was all over the Sreenidi half.

But Sreenidi defended stoutly, content to have all their men in their own half for most of the time. After the draw with Bengaluru FC, another ISL side, in its opening match, they could afford to dream of an unlikely place in the semifinals.

Result:
Sreenidi Deccan 2 (Rilwan Hassan 17, David Castaneda 44) bt Kerala Blasters 0.

