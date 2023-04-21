Super Cup 2023 semifinal: Unbeaten Odisha FC takes on Northeast United FC

Unbeaten Odisha FC takes on spirited Northeast United FC in the Super Cup semifinal on Saturday at the Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri in Kerala.

Odisha has been in scintillating form in the tournament so far, thanks to the contributions of its star players Diego Mauricio, Victor Rodriguez, and Nandha.

Rodriguez has also been impressive, providing vital assists and creating chances for his teammates while contributing to the goals tally. Nandha, on the other hand, has been solid going forward, the winger has been in hot form this season for Odisha.

NEUFC, on the other hand, has had a mixed tournament so far, winning two matches and losing one. However, it will be high on confidence after its impressive win over Mumbai City FC. It will be hoping to carry forward the momentum and produce another strong performance against Odisha.

In terms of head-to-head record, Odisha has done the league double over the Highlanders for two consecutive seasons in the ISL.

The stage is set for an exciting encounter between the two teams, and it will be interesting to see which side comes out on top in this high-stakes semifinal clash.