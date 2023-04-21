Football

Super Cup 2023: Chhetri, Rane goals help Bengaluru FC beat Jamshedpur to reach final

Goals from Sunil Chhetri and Jayesh Rane helped Bengaluru FC beat Jamshedpur FC 2-0 at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode on Friday to reach the final of the Super Cup.

P. K. Ajith Kumar
KOZHIKODE 21 April, 2023 20:56 IST
Bengaluru FC’s Jayesh Rane celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the Super Cup semifinal against Jamshedpur FC at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode on Friday.

Bengaluru FC’s Jayesh Rane celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the Super Cup semifinal against Jamshedpur FC at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode on Friday. | Photo Credit: AIFF/Twitter

Bengaluru FC defeated Jamshedpur FC 2-0 to reach the final of the Super Cup on Friday.

The first semifinal of the Super Cup was one of those games with two distinct halves.

Jamshedpur looked the better side in the first-half, showing much more intent to press forward, but it failed to convert the chances that came its way, notably that of Daniel Chima Chukwu in the third minute and Boris Singh in the 16th. But, Bengaluru FC keeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made crucial saves on both occasions.

HIGHLIGHTS - Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC Super Cup semifinal

After the interval, Bengaluru started to look better and attacked more vigorously. Coach Simon Gray’s decision to bring in Sivasakthi Narayanan in the second half helped, too.

It was Sivaskathi who paved the way for Bengaluru’s first goal. His cross, following a swift move down the right, was headed in by Jayesh Rane in the 67th minute, who himself had come in as a substitute in the first-half after Javi Hernandez limped off the field.

The game was sealed with seven minutes remaining. Sunil Chhetri, in the 87th minute, slotted the ball home after a Roy Krishna header.

In the final, to be played here on April 25, Bengaluru, the ISL finalist, will take on the winner of Saturday’s semifinal at Manjeri, between NorthEast United and Odisha FC.

The result: Bengaluru FC 2 (Jayesh Rane 67, Sunil Chhetri 83) bt Jamshedpur FC 0.

