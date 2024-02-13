MagazineBuy Print

Retired Swedish coach Sven-Goran Eriksson to manage Liverpool Legends charity match against Ajax

The 76-year-old former England boss revealed that he and his father have been Liverpool supporters and he always wished to manage the club.

Published : Feb 13, 2024 18:05 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File Photo: Sven-Goran Eriksson coaching Philippines in 2019
File Photo: Sven-Goran Eriksson coaching Philippines in 2019 | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File Photo: Sven-Goran Eriksson coaching Philippines in 2019 | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Sven-Goran Eriksson will be part of the Liverpool Legends management team when it hosts a charity match against Ajax Legends at Anfield on March 23, the Merseyside outfit said after the terminally-ill Swede revealed his wish to manage the club.

The 76-year-old former England boss, who has also coached Manchester City, Benfica and AS Roma, among other clubs, in January said he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and has a year to live in a “best-case scenario”.

He later revealed that he and his father have been Liverpool supporters and he always wished to manage the club.

“(Eriksson) will join a dugout of Reds greats, including Ian Rush, John Barnes and John Aldridge, for the annual LFC Foundation charity match,” Liverpool said in a statement on Tuesday.

“All connected with the club and LFC Foundation look forward to warmly welcoming LFC fan Sven and his family to Anfield - and seeing him in the dugout on the day - for a fantastic fundraising occasion.”

ALSO READ | Williamson named in Lionesses’ squad after return from ACL injury

Jerzy Dudek, Sander Westerveld, Martin Skrtel, Fabio Aurelio, Gregory Vignal, Djibril Cisse and Ryan Babel are among the first batch of players to have been confirmed for the game.

Liverpool said 100% of the proceeds raised from the fixture will support the work of LFC Foundation and its charity partners. 

