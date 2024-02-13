MagazineBuy Print

Williamson named in Lionesses’ squad after return from ACL injury

Published : Feb 13, 2024 17:45 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
England’s Leah Williamson.
England's Leah Williamson.
infoIcon

England’s Leah Williamson. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Leah Williamson is back in the England squad for the first time since April last year, after manager Sarina Wiegman named the 23 players on Tuesday for the Lionesses’ friendly games later this month.

Arsenal defender Williamson returned to club action in January following a nine-month absence after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). She missed the Women’s World Cup last year where England lost 1-0 to Spain in the final.

England travels to Algeciras in Spain where it will face Austria on February 23 before taking on Italy four days later at the same venue.

Defender Millie Bright is unavailable due to injury, while Jess Park is another player making a return to the squad, the Manchester City midfielder last appeared for England in October.

READ | Messi has ‘invitation’ to play for Argentina at Olympics: Mascherano

The games come before the qualification campaign for Euro 2025 begins in April, and England, the defending champions, will learn their group opponents when the draw takes place on March 5.

“This camp is where the road to Euro 2025 in Switzerland begins,” Wiegman said.

“Playing against strong teams like Austria and Italy is just the preparation we need before we kick off our qualifying campaign in April.

“Being in Spain with hopefully good weather and excellent facilities is the perfect setting for the work we need to do as a team to get us ready for another very important year ahead.”

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton, Khiara Keating.

Defenders: Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Alex Greenwood, Maya Le Tissier, Esme Morgan, Leah Williamson, Lotte Wubben-Moy

Midfielders: Grace Clinton, Fran Kirby, Jess Park, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh

Forwards: Rachel Daly, Lauren Hemp, Lauren James, Chloe Kelly, Beth Mead, Alessia Russo. (

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

