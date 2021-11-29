National women’s football: Tamil Nadu slams 20 goals past Telangana

Tamil Nadu is the State to watch out for now in Indian women’s football. On Monday morning at the Govt. Medical College Ground, that is mostly what Telangana did – watch.



Tamil Nadu, the winner in 2018, won by a staggering margin of 20-0 to open its campaign the National senior women’s football championship. Sandhiya accounted for eight of those goals, while M. Saritha scored four and M. Malavika and Durga three each.

As if to keep up the theme of the fairly heavy rain in this part of the world, it rained goals in the matches between Assam and Rajasthan (7-0), Maharashtra and Arunachal Pradesh (6-0) and Sikkim and Jammu & Kashmir (5-0), too.