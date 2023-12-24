Telangana Football Association will bid to host the India-Afghanistan FIFA World 2026 qualifying match

Telangana Football Association will bid to host the India-Afghanistan FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match.

“Yes, we have identified GMC Balayogi Stadium in Gachibowli (where all the ISL matches are held) to host this big match to give the desired impetus to the efforts we are making to promote football in a big way in the State,” said K.T. Mahi, chairman of TFA, and G. Palguna, secretary of TFA, after they were re-elected for a second term on Sunday.

“A lot depends on the support of the Telangana State Government. We hope for a better response from the new Congress Government headed by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy who was himself a footballer,” the top office-bearers said.

“To be very frank, the support from the previous State government was least encouraging. We hope for a change of things for the good,” they said.

“And we at the TFA believe in taking everyone with us in the promotion of the sport across the State hosting inter-school, colleges and inter-district tournaments as regularly as possible,” said Mahi.

“No one can deny the fact that football has been revived in the State in a big way after the sport was in dormant stage for close two decades before we took over last time,” he said.

“Six women footballers from the State are competing in the Women’s League because of the special emphasis we have given to girls over the last few years,” he added.

“And, how I have personally taken an interest in giving football unprecedented support is evident by the full-fledged football stadium I have built on the Sreenidhi Campus, started Sreenidi Deccan FC which is playing in the I-League and is now in the top three this season,” Mahi explained.

“As far as leagues are concerned, we are determined to host them despite all the hurdles, the most important being lack of grounds in the twin cities,” he said.

Palguna intervened to say that even with the only available football ground, Gymkhana Ground, for the leagues there is a lot of uncertainty as it is being allotted for other events, often forcing them to re-schedule our tournaments and leagues.

“Yes, we are open to any constructive ideas to promote the sport by all including former national and Internationals. We want to get them involved in lending us a helping hand, especially in grooming young talent, especially during the camps,” Mahi said.