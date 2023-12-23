MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: FC Goa proves too good for Mohun Bagan SG as Noah Sadaoui scores double

The masterly performance saw Goa cementing its position on top of the current league standings netting 23 points from nine matches.

Published : Dec 23, 2023 22:48 IST , KOLKATA - 2 MINS READ

Amitabha Das Sharma
FC Goa celebrates after scoring against Mohun Bagan in the ISL
FC Goa celebrates after scoring against Mohun Bagan in the ISL | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ ISL
infoIcon

FC Goa celebrates after scoring against Mohun Bagan in the ISL | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ ISL

FC Goa produced a fine essay of attacking football to ground the defending champion Mohun Bagan SG 4-1 at the latter’s home in an ISL-10 fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday.

The masterly performance saw Goa cementing its position on top of the current league standings netting 23 points from nine matches. Mohun Bagan suffered its second successive loss to remain on 19 points from nine matches.

Goa took control of the proceedings quite early and found the break in the 10th minute off a penalty that was converted by its winger Noah Sadaoui. The spot-kick was awarded after Manivir Singh got his hand in the way as the Goa attacker Odei Onaindia attempted a shot on the host’s goal.

With suspensions and injuries taking away more than half of its regulars, Mohun Bagan struggled to strike the form that could challenge the organization of the visitor.

Goa continued to trouble the Mohun Bagan defence and doubled the lead in the 42nd minute when Victor Rodriguez played a one-two with Carl McHugh inside the Mohun Bagan box to create the opportunity, which he finished himself.

Mohun Bagan defence faltered once again in the injury-time allowing Noah the space inside the box and the American winger made no mistake in placing the ball home with a nice angular finish.

Down by three goals Mohun Bagan tried desperately to make a comeback and pulled one back just before the breather as Dimitri Petratos scored from a direct freekick. With the host unable to find any more replies in the second half, Goa added one more to its tally from another penalty in the injury time. Substitute Carlos Martinez found the target from the spot.

Mohun Bagan’s situation worsened further in the 73rd minute when its defensive mainstay Brendan Hamil limped out with an injury and the host had to play the final quarter with 10 men as its coach Juan Ferrando had exhausted the quota of substitutions.

The result: Mohun Bagan SG 1 (Petratos 45+7) lost to FC Goa 4 (Sadaoui 10-pen, 45+3, Rodriguez 42, Martinez 90+1-pen).

Related Topics

ISL 2023-24 /

ISL /

Indian Super League /

Mohun Bagan /

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

FC Goa

