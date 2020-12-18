Football Football The Best FIFA Football Awards 2020: Messi did not vote for Ronaldo, Klopp surprise winner Robert Lewandowski and Lucy Bronze won the top honours at The Best FIFA Football Awards this year. Here's a look who voted for whom. Team Sportstar 18 December, 2020 18:52 IST Here's how top footballers and coaches in the 2020 edition of The Best FIFA Football Awards. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 18 December, 2020 18:52 IST Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Manchester City's Lucy Bronze pipped a competitive field in their respective categories to win the Best Player of the Year awards at FIFA's annual football awards on Thursday.Jurgen Klopp earned a surprise second consecutive Men's coach of the Year honour for his Premier League success with Liverpool while Sarina Wiegman won the Women's honour for her work with the Dutch national team. Held virtually from Zurich, Switzerland due to safety concerns arising due to the coronavirus pandemic, the awards are voted on by selected members of the media, national team captains and coaches as well as fans.From Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to Sunil Chhetri and Maymol Rocky closer home, here's how the who's who of the international footballing community voted this year.Full list of winners: The Best Awards: Lewandowski beats Messi, Ronaldo to win FIFA Men’s Player award Category: FIFA Men's Player of the YearWinner: Robert Lewandowski (Poland/Bayern Munich)This was a hard category for Bayern's Lewandowski, pitted against veterans Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. His performances on the field in Bayern's domestic and Champions League campaigns set him apart from the rest.Lewandowski and Messi went for safe voting options, while Ronaldo got his top pick right. The Juventus striker did not figure in Messi or Lewandowski's lists, while both featured in Ronaldo's.Player/coachPick 1Pick 2Pick 3Robert Lewandowski(Bayern Munich)Thiago AlcantaraNeymarKevin De BruyneLionel Messi (Barcelona)NeymarKylian MbappeRobert LewandowskiCristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)Robert LewandowskiLionel MessiKylian MbappeSunil Chhetri (India)Robert LewandowskiKevin De BruyneSadio ManeIgor Stimac (Head coach, India)Sadio ManeMohamed SalahVirgil Van DijkFull list of votes here. Category: FIFA Women's Player of the YearWinner: Lucy Bronze (England/Manchester City and Olympique Lyonnais)Lucy Bronze and Pernille Harder faced off against each other in the final of the UEFA Women's Champions League. Much like in the summit clash, Bronze got the better of Harder. The former Lyon and current Manchester City player won this year's award, succeeding Megan Rapinoe in the honour roll.Player/coachPick 1Pick 2Pick 3Ashalata Debi Loitongbam(India)Lucy BronzeWendie RenardSaki KumagaiMaymol Rocky (Head coach, India)Sam KerrVivianne MiedemaJi So-yunPhil Neville (coach, England)Lucy BronzeVivianne MiedemaDzenifer MarozsanPernille Harder (Chelsea/ ex-Wolfsburg)Vivianne MiedemaSam KerrJi So-yunSarina Wiegman (Netherlands)Sadio ManeMohamed SalahVirgil Van DijkMarta Vieira Da Silva (Brazil)Pernille HarderJennifer HermosoVivianne MiedemaChristine Sinclair (Canada)Pernille HarderDelphine CascarinoVivianne MiedemaFull list of votes hereCategory: FIFA Women's Coach of the YearWinner: Sarina Wiegman (The Netherlands)Sarina Wiegman beat Chelsea's Emma Hayes and PSG's Jean-Luc Vasseur to add FIFA coaching honours for 2020 to her name. Wiegman will leave her position with the Dutch women's national team and succeed Phil Neville in the England setup in 2021.Player/coachPick 1Pick 2Pick 3Ashalata Debi Loitongbam(India)Lluis CortesStephan LerchEmma HayesMaymol Rocky (Head coach, India)Sarina WiegmanJean-Luc VasseurEmma HayesPhil Neville (Head coach, England)Emma HayesJean-Luc VasseurSarina WiegmanPernille Harder (Chelsea/ex-Wolfsburg)Emma HayesStephan LerchJean-Luc VasseurSarina Wiegman (Netherlands)Jean-Luc VasseurStephan LerchEmma HayesMarta Vieira Da Silva (Brazil)Jean-Luc VasseurStephan LerchVivianne MiedemaChristine Sinclair (Canada)Sarina WiegmanJean-Luc VasseurEmma HayesFull list of votesCategory: FIFA Men's Coach of the YearWinner: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)Jurgen Klopp was as surprised as several people watching the broadcast were when he was declared the winner of this category. Hansi Flick's domestic and European triumphs earned him the favourite tag to help Bayern sweep the awards, however Klopp took home the honour for helping Liverpool to its first Premier League title and its top-flight title in 30 years.Player/coachPick 1Pick 2Pick 3Robert Lewandowski(Bayern Munich)Hansi FlickJurgen KloppJulen LopeteguiLionel Messi (Barcelona)Hansi FlickMarcelo BielsaJulen LopeteguiCristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)Hansi FlickZinedine ZidaneJulen LopeteguiSunil Chhetri (India)Hansi FlickJurgen KloppMarcelo BielsaIgor Stimac (Head coach, India)Jurgen KloppMarcelo BielsaHansi FlickFull list of votesCategory: FIFA Men's Goalkeeper of the YearWinner: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)It was relatively obvious that this contest would boil down to two contestants - Alisson Becker (Liverpool) and Manuel Neuer (Bayern). The latter walked away with the honour setting into motion a very successful night for his Bundesliga side.Interestingly, this is a category Messi and Ronaldo nearly voted identically in. Player/coachPick 1Pick 2Pick 3Robert Lewandowski(Bayern Munich)Manuel NeuerMarc-André ter StegenAlisson BeckerLionel Messi (Barcelona)Keylor NavasManuel NeuerJan OblakCristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)Keylor NavasJan OblakManuel NeuerSunil Chhetri (India)Manuel NeuerJan OblakAlisson BeckerIgor Stimac (Head coach, India)Alisson BeckerAlisson BeckerJan OblakFull list of votesCategory: FIFA Women's Goalkeeper of the YearWinner: Sarah Bouhaddi (Olympique Lyonnais)Sarah Bouhaddi's win in this category opened up questions as to why she didn't make it to the FIFPro Women's World XI while Christiane Endler did.Player/coachPick 1Pick 2Pick 3Ashalata Debi Loitongbam(India)Ann-Katrin BergerSarah BouhaddiHedvig LindahlMaymol Rocky (Head coach, India)Sarah BouhaddiAlyssa NaeherAnn-Katrin BergerPhil Neville (Head coach, England)Christiane EndlerSarah BouhaddiEllie RoebuckPernille Harder (Chelsea/ex-Wolfsburg)Christiane EndlerAnn-Katrin BergerHedvig LindahlSarina Wiegman (Netherlands)Christiane EndlerAlyssa NaeherEllie RoebuckMarta Vieira Da Silva (Brazil)Hedvig LindahlChristiane EndlerAlyssa NaeherChristine Sinclair (Canada)Christiane EndlerHedvig LindahlSarah BouhaddiFull list of votes Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! 