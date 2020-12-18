Football

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2020: Messi did not vote for Ronaldo, Klopp surprise winner

Robert Lewandowski and Lucy Bronze won the top honours at The Best FIFA Football Awards this year. Here's a look who voted for whom.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
18 December, 2020 18:52 IST

Here's how top footballers and coaches in the 2020 edition of The Best FIFA Football Awards.   -  Getty Images

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Manchester City's Lucy Bronze pipped a competitive field in their respective categories to win the Best Player of the Year awards at FIFA's annual football awards on Thursday.

Jurgen Klopp earned a surprise second consecutive Men's coach of the Year honour for his Premier League success with Liverpool while Sarina Wiegman won the Women's honour for her work with the Dutch national team.

Held virtually from Zurich, Switzerland due to safety concerns arising due to the coronavirus pandemic, the awards are voted on by selected members of the media, national team captains and coaches as well as fans.

From Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to Sunil Chhetri and Maymol Rocky closer home, here's how the who's who of the international footballing community voted this year.

Full list of winners: The Best Awards: Lewandowski beats Messi, Ronaldo to win FIFA Men’s Player award

Category: FIFA Men's Player of the Year
Winner: Robert Lewandowski (Poland/Bayern Munich)

This was a hard category for Bayern's Lewandowski, pitted against veterans Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. His performances on the field in Bayern's domestic and Champions League campaigns set him apart from the rest.

Lewandowski and Messi went for safe voting options, while Ronaldo got his top pick right. The Juventus striker did not figure in Messi or Lewandowski's lists, while both featured in Ronaldo's.

Player/coachPick 1Pick 2Pick 3
Robert Lewandowski
(Bayern Munich)		Thiago AlcantaraNeymarKevin De Bruyne
Lionel Messi (Barcelona)NeymarKylian MbappeRobert Lewandowski
Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)Robert LewandowskiLionel MessiKylian Mbappe
Sunil Chhetri (India)Robert LewandowskiKevin De BruyneSadio Mane
Igor Stimac (Head coach, India)Sadio ManeMohamed SalahVirgil Van Dijk


Category: FIFA Women's Player of the Year
Winner: Lucy Bronze (England/Manchester City and Olympique Lyonnais)

Lucy Bronze and Pernille Harder faced off against each other in the final of the UEFA Women's Champions League. Much like in the summit clash, Bronze got the better of Harder. The former Lyon and current Manchester City player won this year's award, succeeding Megan Rapinoe in the honour roll.

Player/coachPick 1Pick 2Pick 3
Ashalata Debi Loitongbam
(India)		Lucy BronzeWendie RenardSaki Kumagai
Maymol Rocky (Head coach, India)Sam KerrVivianne MiedemaJi So-yun
Phil Neville (coach, England)Lucy BronzeVivianne MiedemaDzenifer Marozsan
Pernille Harder (Chelsea/ ex-Wolfsburg)Vivianne MiedemaSam KerrJi So-yun
Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands)Sadio ManeMohamed SalahVirgil Van Dijk
Marta Vieira Da Silva (Brazil)Pernille HarderJennifer HermosoVivianne Miedema
Christine Sinclair (Canada)Pernille HarderDelphine CascarinoVivianne Miedema


Category: FIFA Women's Coach of the Year
Winner: Sarina Wiegman (The Netherlands)

Sarina Wiegman beat Chelsea's Emma Hayes and PSG's Jean-Luc Vasseur to add FIFA coaching honours for 2020 to her name. Wiegman will leave her position with the Dutch women's national team and succeed Phil Neville in the England setup in 2021.

Player/coachPick 1Pick 2Pick 3
Ashalata Debi Loitongbam
(India)		Lluis CortesStephan LerchEmma Hayes
Maymol Rocky (Head coach, India)Sarina WiegmanJean-Luc VasseurEmma Hayes
Phil Neville (Head coach, England)Emma HayesJean-Luc VasseurSarina Wiegman
Pernille Harder (Chelsea/ex-Wolfsburg)Emma HayesStephan LerchJean-Luc Vasseur
Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands)Jean-Luc VasseurStephan LerchEmma Hayes
Marta Vieira Da Silva (Brazil)Jean-Luc VasseurStephan LerchVivianne Miedema
Christine Sinclair (Canada)Sarina WiegmanJean-Luc VasseurEmma Hayes


Category: FIFA Men's Coach of the Year
Winner: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

Jurgen Klopp was as surprised as several people watching the broadcast were when he was declared the winner of this category. Hansi Flick's domestic and European triumphs earned him the favourite tag to help Bayern sweep the awards, however Klopp took home the honour for helping Liverpool to its first Premier League title and its top-flight title in 30 years.

Player/coachPick 1Pick 2Pick 3
Robert Lewandowski
(Bayern Munich)		Hansi FlickJurgen KloppJulen Lopetegui
Lionel Messi (Barcelona)Hansi FlickMarcelo BielsaJulen Lopetegui
Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)Hansi FlickZinedine ZidaneJulen Lopetegui
Sunil Chhetri (India)Hansi FlickJurgen KloppMarcelo Bielsa
Igor Stimac (Head coach, India)Jurgen KloppMarcelo BielsaHansi Flick


Category: FIFA Men's Goalkeeper of the Year
Winner: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

It was relatively obvious that this contest would boil down to two contestants - Alisson Becker (Liverpool) and Manuel Neuer (Bayern). The latter walked away with the honour setting into motion a very successful night for his Bundesliga side.

Interestingly, this is a category Messi and Ronaldo nearly voted identically in.
 

Player/coachPick 1Pick 2Pick 3
Robert Lewandowski
(Bayern Munich)		Manuel NeuerMarc-André ter StegenAlisson Becker
Lionel Messi (Barcelona)Keylor NavasManuel NeuerJan Oblak
Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)Keylor NavasJan OblakManuel Neuer
Sunil Chhetri (India)Manuel NeuerJan OblakAlisson Becker
Igor Stimac (Head coach, India)Alisson BeckerAlisson BeckerJan Oblak


Category: FIFA Women's Goalkeeper of the Year
Winner: Sarah Bouhaddi (Olympique Lyonnais)

Sarah Bouhaddi's win in this category opened up questions as to why she didn't make it to the FIFPro Women's World XI while Christiane Endler did.

Player/coachPick 1Pick 2Pick 3
Ashalata Debi Loitongbam
(India)		Ann-Katrin BergerSarah BouhaddiHedvig Lindahl
Maymol Rocky (Head coach, India)Sarah BouhaddiAlyssa NaeherAnn-Katrin Berger
Phil Neville (Head coach, England)Christiane EndlerSarah BouhaddiEllie Roebuck
Pernille Harder (Chelsea/ex-Wolfsburg)Christiane EndlerAnn-Katrin BergerHedvig Lindahl
Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands)Christiane EndlerAlyssa NaeherEllie Roebuck
Marta Vieira Da Silva (Brazil)Hedvig LindahlChristiane EndlerAlyssa Naeher
Christine Sinclair (Canada)Christiane EndlerHedvig LindahlSarah Bouhaddi



