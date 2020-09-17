Football Football Liverpool reaches agreement to sign Thiago from Bayern, says Rummenigge Liverpool has reached an agreement to sign Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich for a deal estimated to be around 20 million pounds. Reuters 17 September, 2020 17:33 IST Thiago Alcantara will leave Bayern Munich with a year left on his contract and is expected to sign a four-year deal with Liverpool. - Reuters Reuters 17 September, 2020 17:33 IST Liverpool has reached an agreement to sign Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich, the German club's CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said on Thursday.British media reported the deal will cost the Premier League champion around 20 million pounds ($25.81 million) with five million pounds in add-ons.Thiago will leave the German giant a year before his contract is set to expire and is expected to sign a four-year deal with the Anfield club.RELATED| Mourinho coy as Bale pursues return to Tottenham from Real Madrid “I can confirm that Bayern and Liverpool have an agreement. It was the wish of Thiago at the end of his career to do something new,” Rummenigge told Bild.“Thiago was an exceptional player for seven years for Bayern Munich,” Bayern coach Hansi Flick told reporters. “The way he played he gave many options to the team, he was a surprising player because he solved problems in ways people did not expect.”“It was a joy working with him. He is an absolute professional and a great person. I congratulate (Liverpool coach Juergen) Klopp. He gets a top player and a sensational person,” he added.Having come through Barcelona's youth system and made 100 appearances for the senior side, Thiago moved to Bayern in 2013 when the German club appointed Pep Guardiola, becoming a vital cog in central midfield.RELATED| Aston Villa signs goalkeeper Martinez from Arsenal on four-year deal Thiago has won the Bundesliga title with Bayern every season since his move to Munich and also lifted the Champions League trophy last season. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos