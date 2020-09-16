Football Football Aston Villa signs goalkeeper Martinez from Arsenal on four-year deal Aston Villa has roped in goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal on a four-year deal for a fee estimated to be around 17 million pounds. Reuters 16 September, 2020 17:47 IST Emiliano Martinez, 28, joins Aston Villa after spending a decade with Arsenal. - Twitter @AVFCOfficial Reuters 16 September, 2020 17:47 IST Aston Villa has roped in goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal on a four-year deal, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.The 28-year-old spent 10 years at the Arsenal and played only 39 first-team matches for the Gunners in all competitions, including 23 in the 2019-20 campaign when he filled in for the injured Bernd Leno.RELATED| Tottenham in talks to sign Gareth Bale, says agent He helped Mikel Arteta's side finish eighth in the league and lift its 14th FA Cup trophy last month as it defeated Chelsea 2-1 in the final at Wembley.“We're really pleased with the signing of our new goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez,” Villa manager Dean Smith said.British media said Villa paid 17 million pounds ($21.97 million) for the Argentine shot-stopper, who had loan spells at Oxford United, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Getafe and Reading.“We know how highly Arsenal rated him and we watched his outstanding performances last season in a trophy-winning top side,” Smith continued.RELATED| Aubameyang signs new three-year deal with Arsenal “We moved for Emi when we saw the opportunity, as it is rare to be able to buy a top class goalkeeper who hasn't yet reached their peak age and who can therefore be a key player for our club for the long term,” he added.Villa, which finished 17th last season, begins its 2020-21 league campaign by hosting Sheffield United on Monday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos