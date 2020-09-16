Football La-Liga La-Liga No Barcelona deal with Memphis Depay, says Lyon chief Aulas Dutch media reported on Tuesday that the Catalan club, where former Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman recently took over, was on the brink of signing Lyon striker Depay. Reuters 16 September, 2020 08:11 IST Lyon striker Memphis Depay - Getty Images Reuters 16 September, 2020 08:11 IST Olympique Lyonnais on Tuesday poured cold water on reports that its Dutch international forward Memphis Depay is on the brink of a 30-million euro ($35.54 million) move to Barcelona.Dutch media reported on Tuesday that the Catalan club, where former Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman recently took over, was on the brink of signing the 26-year-old striker. Memphis kost Barcelona 30 miljoen euro | Voetbal | https://t.co/ENn92q9lkf @ol @Le_Progres Le président du Barça m’a indiqué dès dimanche que le Barça souffrait beaucoup d la crise du Covid et n’avait pas de possibilité de faire une offre.#memphis https://t.co/R1eGdE276j— Jean-Michel AULAS (@JM_Aulas) September 15, 2020 Yet Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said the Spanish giant had told him Depay was too expensive for it.“The president of Barca (Josep Maria Bartomeu) told me on Sunday that Barca was suffering a lot from the COVID-19 crisis and have no possibility of making an offer,” Aulas tweeted on Tuesday (@JM_Aulas).READ| Pjanic delighted to play alongside Messi at Barcelona Depay is under contract at Lyon until next year, having joined it from Manchester United three years ago.He helped the French club to the semifinal of the Champions League last month and scored a hat-trick as Lyon kicked off the new Ligue 1 campaign with a 4-1 home win over Dijon on Aug. 28. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos