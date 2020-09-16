La-Liga

No Barcelona deal with Memphis Depay, says Lyon chief Aulas

Dutch media reported on Tuesday that the Catalan club, where former Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman recently took over, was on the brink of signing Lyon striker Depay.

Reuters
16 September, 2020 08:11 IST

Lyon striker Memphis Depay   -  Getty Images

Reuters
16 September, 2020 08:11 IST

Olympique Lyonnais on Tuesday poured cold water on reports that its Dutch international forward Memphis Depay is on the brink of a 30-million euro ($35.54 million) move to Barcelona.

Dutch media reported on Tuesday that the Catalan club, where former Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman recently took over, was on the brink of signing the 26-year-old striker.

 

Yet Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said the Spanish giant had told him Depay was too expensive for it.

“The president of Barca (Josep Maria Bartomeu) told me on Sunday that Barca was suffering a lot from the COVID-19 crisis and have no possibility of making an offer,” Aulas tweeted on Tuesday (@JM_Aulas).

READ| Pjanic delighted to play alongside Messi at Barcelona

Depay is under contract at Lyon until next year, having joined it from Manchester United three years ago.

He helped the French club to the semifinal of the Champions League last month and scored a hat-trick as Lyon kicked off the new Ligue 1 campaign with a 4-1 home win over Dijon on Aug. 28.

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 
IPL Special

  Dugout videos

 Related