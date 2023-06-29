MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Weah arrives in Turin ahead of Juventus move

Weah, who joined Lille from Paris St Germain in June 2019, will undergo his medical on Thursday, before signing a deal worth 12 million euros ($13.10 million) for five seasons.

Published : Jun 29, 2023 09:08 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Timothy Weah arrives in Turin to complete the signing with Juventus on June 28, 2023.
Timothy Weah arrives in Turin to complete the signing with Juventus on June 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Timothy Weah arrives in Turin to complete the signing with Juventus on June 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

United States international Timothy Weah has arrived in Turin, Juventus said on Wednesday, ahead of the player’s move to the Serie A club from Ligue 1 side Lille.

Juventus shared pictures and a video of Weah’s arrival at the Turin airport on both their website and social media.

Weah, who joined Lille from Paris St Germain in June 2019, will undergo his medical on Thursday, before signing a deal worth 12 million euros ($13.10 million) for five seasons, Italian media reported.

While the 23-year-old has operated as a defender for Lille, Weah has predominantly played as a winger in his 31 matches for the United States since his debut in 2018.

Weah is the son of former AC Milan and Paris St Germain striker George Weah, who won the World Footballer of the Year and the Ballon d’Or awards in 1995 and is the current Liberia President.

Timothy Weah was born in New York and was eligible to represent France, Jamaica, and Liberia, but he ultimately chose to represent the United States.

He was part of the squad that reached the last 16 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Related stories

Related Topics

Timothy Weah /

USA /

Juventus

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Weah arrives in Turin ahead of Juventus move
    Reuters
  2. Duleep Trophy Live Score, Day 2, quarterfinals: Shorey, Sindhu power North past 300 vs North East, Avesh gives headstart with two wickets vs East
    Team Sportstar
  3. With a tweener on grass, Swiatek eases into Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals
    AP
  4. Germany forward Kai Havertz completes move across London to join Arsenal
    AP
  5. Argentine Martino reunites with Messi as Inter Miami names him head coach
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Weah arrives in Turin ahead of Juventus move
    Reuters
  2. Germany forward Kai Havertz completes move across London to join Arsenal
    AP
  3. Argentine Martino reunites with Messi as Inter Miami names him head coach
    Reuters
  4. Tottenham completes signing of England midfielder James Maddison from Leicester
    AP
  5. Jose Mourinho handed two-match Serie A ban for referee rant
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Weah arrives in Turin ahead of Juventus move
    Reuters
  2. Duleep Trophy Live Score, Day 2, quarterfinals: Shorey, Sindhu power North past 300 vs North East, Avesh gives headstart with two wickets vs East
    Team Sportstar
  3. With a tweener on grass, Swiatek eases into Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals
    AP
  4. Germany forward Kai Havertz completes move across London to join Arsenal
    AP
  5. Argentine Martino reunites with Messi as Inter Miami names him head coach
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment