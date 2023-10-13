Italian internationals Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo left the Azzuri’s headquarters on Thursday after being told they were involved in an investigation by prosecutors, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said on Thursday.
The players were notified of the probe by Turin prosecutors while at the national team’s training centre in Coverciano, ahead of European Championship qualifiers against Malta and England.
The FIGC did not specify what the investigation was about but said the two midfielders were allowed to go home as the federation believed they were not in the right state to face upcoming matches.
ALSO READ: Morocco hires Vilda as new women’s team coach
Turin prosecutors said on Wednesday they were investigating another Italian footballer, Nicolo Fagioli, for alleged illegal betting activities.
Fagioli is facing a parallel investigation by FIGC prosecutors to determine whether his alleged gambling involved football games.
A player found to have bet on football matches risks being banned for at least three years and fined at least 25,000 euros ($26,520) under the FIGC’s code of conduct.
Tonali and Zaniolo both play in England’s Premier League.
The 23-year-old Tonali joined Newcastle United from AC Milan in July, while Aston Villa signed Zaniolo, 24, on loan from Turkey’s Galatasaray in August.
Latest on Sportstar
- Tonali and Zaniolo leave Italy squad over police investigation
- Brazil vs Venezuela LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Gabriel’s goal puts Brazil in lead; BRA 1-0 VEN update after 75 minutes
- Morocco hires Vilda as new women’s team coach
- New Zealand vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: NZ vs BAN predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
- New Zealand vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch NZ vs BAN match today?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE