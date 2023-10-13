MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tonali and Zaniolo leave Italy squad over police investigation

The players were notified of the probe by Turin prosecutors while at the national team’s training centre in Coverciano, ahead of European Championship qualifiers against Malta and England.

Published : Oct 13, 2023 07:41 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali looks on during the Champions League match between AC Milan and Newcastle, at San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Sept. 19, 2023.
Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali looks on during the Champions League match between AC Milan and Newcastle, at San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Sept. 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali looks on during the Champions League match between AC Milan and Newcastle, at San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Sept. 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Italian internationals Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo left the Azzuri’s headquarters on Thursday after being told they were involved in an investigation by prosecutors, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said on Thursday.

The players were notified of the probe by Turin prosecutors while at the national team’s training centre in Coverciano, ahead of European Championship qualifiers against Malta and England.

The FIGC did not specify what the investigation was about but said the two midfielders were allowed to go home as the federation believed they were not in the right state to face upcoming matches.

ALSO READ: Morocco hires Vilda as new women’s team coach

Turin prosecutors said on Wednesday they were investigating another Italian footballer, Nicolo Fagioli, for alleged illegal betting activities.

Fagioli is facing a parallel investigation by FIGC prosecutors to determine whether his alleged gambling involved football games.

A player found to have bet on football matches risks being banned for at least three years and fined at least 25,000 euros ($26,520) under the FIGC’s code of conduct.

Tonali and Zaniolo both play in England’s Premier League.

The 23-year-old Tonali joined Newcastle United from AC Milan in July, while Aston Villa signed Zaniolo, 24, on loan from Turkey’s Galatasaray in August.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sandro Tonali /

Italy /

Nicolo Zaniolo

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tonali and Zaniolo leave Italy squad over police investigation
    Reuters
  2. Brazil vs Venezuela LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Gabriel’s goal puts Brazil in lead; BRA 1-0 VEN update after 75 minutes
    Team Sportstar
  3. Morocco hires Vilda as new women’s team coach
    Reuters
  4. New Zealand vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: NZ vs BAN predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. New Zealand vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch NZ vs BAN match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Tonali and Zaniolo leave Italy squad over police investigation
    Reuters
  2. Morocco hires Vilda as new women’s team coach
    Reuters
  3. Argentina maintains winning start in World Cup qualifiers with 1-0 victory against Paraguay
    AFP
  4. India vs Malaysia LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Merdeka cup match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Brazil vs Venezuela LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Gabriel’s goal puts Brazil in lead; BRA 1-0 VEN update after 75 minutes
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tonali and Zaniolo leave Italy squad over police investigation
    Reuters
  2. Brazil vs Venezuela LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Gabriel’s goal puts Brazil in lead; BRA 1-0 VEN update after 75 minutes
    Team Sportstar
  3. Morocco hires Vilda as new women’s team coach
    Reuters
  4. New Zealand vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: NZ vs BAN predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. New Zealand vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch NZ vs BAN match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment