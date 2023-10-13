MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Argentina maintains winning start in World Cup qualifiers with 1-0 victory against Paraguay

A third-minute goal from Nicolas Otamendi was just enough for Lionel Scaloni’s team, with Lionel Messi coming off the bench in the second half and hitting the woodwork twice.

Published : Oct 13, 2023 07:10 IST , Montevideo, Uruguay - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Nicolas Otamendi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Paraguay at Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on October 12, 2023 in Buenos Aires.
Nicolas Otamendi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Paraguay at Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on October 12, 2023 in Buenos Aires. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Nicolas Otamendi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Paraguay at Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on October 12, 2023 in Buenos Aires. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

World champion Argentina made it three wins out of three in South American World Cup qualifying with a hard-earned 1-0 win over a determined Paraguay on Thursday.

A third-minute goal from Nicolas Otamendi was just enough for Lionel Scaloni’s team, with Lionel Messi coming off the bench in the second half and hitting the woodwork twice.

AS IT HAPPENED: Argentina vs Paraguay highlights

Messi’s fight for full fitness inevitably dominated the build-up to Argentina’s attempt to maintain its 100% record, and the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner started on the bench with Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez leading the attack.

But it was veteran defender Otamandi who provided the moment of attacking inspiration, meeting a Rodrigo De Paul corner with a brilliant volley at the back post.

FOLLOW LIVE: Brazil vs Venezuela LIVE Score

Atletico Madrid midfielder De Paul went close to doubling the lead three minutes before the break when he struck the post, and moments later, Nicolas Gonzalez fired just wide.

Messi replaced Alvarez in the 53rd minute as Scaloni looked to break down a disciplined and well-organised Paraguay side, but the woodwork foiled their talisman.

An inswinging corner from the right almost snuck in but struck the post, and then, after winning a free kick on the edge of the box, Messi curled his shot against the same post.

Related Topics

Argentina /

Paraguay /

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Latest on Sportstar

  1. New Zealand vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch NZ vs BAN match today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Argentina maintains winning start in World Cup qualifiers with 1-0 victory against Paraguay
    AFP
  3. NZ vs BAN head-to-head record in ODIs: New Zealand vs Bangladesh overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. Brazil vs Venezuela LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Neymar, Vini Jr search for first goal continues; BRA 0-0 VEN at halftime
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Malaysia LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Merdeka cup match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Argentina maintains winning start in World Cup qualifiers with 1-0 victory against Paraguay
    AFP
  2. India vs Malaysia LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Merdeka cup match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Brazil vs Venezuela LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Neymar, Vini Jr search for first goal continues; BRA 0-0 VEN at halftime
    Team Sportstar
  4. Messi starts on bench for Argentina against Paraguay in FIFA World Cup qualifier match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Argentina vs Paraguay highlights, ARG 1-0 PAR, FIFA WC qualifiers: Otamendi goal gives narrow win to Albiceleste
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. New Zealand vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch NZ vs BAN match today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Argentina maintains winning start in World Cup qualifiers with 1-0 victory against Paraguay
    AFP
  3. NZ vs BAN head-to-head record in ODIs: New Zealand vs Bangladesh overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. Brazil vs Venezuela LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Neymar, Vini Jr search for first goal continues; BRA 0-0 VEN at halftime
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Malaysia LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Merdeka cup match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment