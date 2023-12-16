MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tottenham upsets Arsenal 1-0 in Women’s Super League

Tottenham is sixth in the standings with 15 points after 10 games, while Arsenal is second with 22 points and trails Chelsea on goal difference.

Published : Dec 16, 2023 23:11 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Tottenham Hotspur’s Martha Thomas celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates.
Tottenham Hotspur’s Martha Thomas celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

Tottenham Hotspur’s Martha Thomas celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Martha Thomas scored for Tottenham, which shocked Arsenal 1-0 for its first victory over the Gunners in the Women’s Super League on Saturday, spoiling Arsenal’s chance to move to the top of the table.

Tottenham is sixth in the standings with 15 points after 10 games, while Arsenal is second with 22 points and trails Chelsea on goal difference.

ALSO READ: Tom Lockyer collapses, Luton Town vs Bournemouth Premier League match suspended

Arsenal dominated, with Caitlin Foord striking the post in the first half and Alessia Russo sending a header just off target after the interval.

But Spurs went ahead against the run of play in the 58th minute with Thomas slotting in Celin Bezit’s cross.

Tottenham’s victory ended Arsenal’s winning streak of seven consecutive matches. Spurs had lost their previous two games by a combined 11-0.

Related Topics

Tottenham Hotspur /

Arsenal /

Women's Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian men’s hockey team goes down against Belgium in 5 Nations Tournament
    PTI
  2. Tottenham upsets Arsenal 1-0 in Women’s Super League
    Reuters
  3. La Liga 2023-24: Bilbao beats Atletico 2-0 to move nearer Champions League spots
    Reuters
  4. ISL 2023-24: East Bengal, Mumbai City share points in goalless draw
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Serie A 2023-24: Napoli home match against Cagliari delayed by 30 minutes
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Tottenham upsets Arsenal 1-0 in Women’s Super League
    Reuters
  2. Serie A 2023-24: Napoli home match against Cagliari delayed by 30 minutes
    AFP
  3. Luis Enrique optimistic PSG can get even better
    Reuters
  4. I-League 2023-24: Aizawl FC, Gokulam Kerala settle for a 1-1 draw
    Team Sportstar
  5. Turkish club chief’s attack on referee sparks call for government action
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian men’s hockey team goes down against Belgium in 5 Nations Tournament
    PTI
  2. Tottenham upsets Arsenal 1-0 in Women’s Super League
    Reuters
  3. La Liga 2023-24: Bilbao beats Atletico 2-0 to move nearer Champions League spots
    Reuters
  4. ISL 2023-24: East Bengal, Mumbai City share points in goalless draw
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Serie A 2023-24: Napoli home match against Cagliari delayed by 30 minutes
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment