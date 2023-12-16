Tottenham upsets Arsenal 1-0 in Women’s Super League

Martha Thomas scored for Tottenham, which shocked Arsenal 1-0 for its first victory over the Gunners in the Women’s Super League on Saturday, spoiling Arsenal’s chance to move to the top of the table.
Tottenham is sixth in the standings with 15 points after 10 games, while Arsenal is second with 22 points and trails Chelsea on goal difference.
Tom Lockyer collapses, Luton Town vs Bournemouth Premier League match suspended
Arsenal dominated, with Caitlin Foord striking the post in the first half and Alessia Russo sending a header just off target after the interval.
But Spurs went ahead against the run of play in the 58th minute with Thomas slotting in Celin Bezit’s cross.
Tottenham’s victory ended Arsenal’s winning streak of seven consecutive matches. Spurs had lost their previous two games by a combined 11-0.
