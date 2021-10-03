Football Football Gil replaces Llorente in Spain squad Tottenham Hotspur forward Bryan Gil has been called up for Spain's Nations League finals campaign after Marcos Llorente withdrew due to injury. Reuters 03 October, 2021 17:56 IST Bryan Gil is in action. - AP Reuters 03 October, 2021 17:56 IST Tottenham Hotspur forward Bryan Gil has been called up for Spain's Nations League finals campaign after Marcos Llorente withdrew due to injury.The versatile Atletico midfielder sustained a thigh problem in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Barcelona, the club said on Sunday. Lazio's Immobile ruled out of Nations League finals with injury Ibrahimovic out of Sweden squad for World Cup qualifiers Llorente becomes the second player ruled out of coach Luis Enrique's 23-man squad after Barcelona's Pedri picked up a similar injury and was replaced by Celta Vigo's Brais Mendez.Gil, 20, joined Spurs this year in a deal reported to be around 25 million euros ($29 million) plus Erik Lamela.He was initially named in Luis De La Fuente's Under-21 squad, but will now join up with the seniors as they prepare to take on hosts Italy in Wednesday's Nations League semi-final.Belgium faces France in the other semi, with the final and third-place playoff taking place on Sunday. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :