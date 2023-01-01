Football

Tottenham slumps to Villa defeat as top four hopes suffer blow

Antonio Conte’s lacklustre side was devoid of inspiration throughout the contest and was punished after the break by goals from Emiliano Buendia and Douglas Luiz.

Reuters
LONDON 01 January, 2023 21:44 IST
LONDON 01 January, 2023 21:44 IST
Aston Villa’s Emiliano Buendia celebrates scoring his side’s first goal.

Aston Villa’s Emiliano Buendia celebrates scoring his side’s first goal. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Antonio Conte’s lacklustre side was devoid of inspiration throughout the contest and was punished after the break by goals from Emiliano Buendia and Douglas Luiz.

Tottenham Hotspur’s hopes of regaining its place in the Premier League’s top four were scuppered as it suffered a demoralising 2-0 home defeat against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Antonio Conte’s lacklustre side was devoid of inspiration throughout the contest and was punished after the break by goals from Emiliano Buendia and Douglas Luiz.

Also Read
Toney’s injury not significant, could be available for game against Liverpool: Brentford manager Frank

Tottenham’s France keeper Hugo Lloris, playing his first game since losing the World Cup final, was at fault for Buendia’s 50th-minute opener. And when Luiz added a second in the 73rd minute, home fans began streaming towards the exits.

Chants against Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy rang out and it could have got worse as Villa sauntered to only a third win in their last 22 Premier League clashes with the Londoners.

Tottenham was booed off at the final whistle as defeat left them in fifth place with 30 points from 17 matches, two points behind Manchester United which has a game in hand and 13 behind local rival and leader Arsenal.

Villa, which claimed a third win in four league games since former Arsenal manager Unai Emery replaced Steven Gerrard in November, remains in 12th place with 21 points.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us