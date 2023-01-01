Tottenham slumps to Villa defeat as top four hopes suffer blow

Tottenham Hotspur’s hopes of regaining its place in the Premier League’s top four were scuppered as it suffered a demoralising 2-0 home defeat against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Antonio Conte’s lacklustre side was devoid of inspiration throughout the contest and was punished after the break by goals from Emiliano Buendia and Douglas Luiz.

Tottenham’s France keeper Hugo Lloris, playing his first game since losing the World Cup final, was at fault for Buendia’s 50th-minute opener. And when Luiz added a second in the 73rd minute, home fans began streaming towards the exits.

Chants against Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy rang out and it could have got worse as Villa sauntered to only a third win in their last 22 Premier League clashes with the Londoners.

Tottenham was booed off at the final whistle as defeat left them in fifth place with 30 points from 17 matches, two points behind Manchester United which has a game in hand and 13 behind local rival and leader Arsenal.

Villa, which claimed a third win in four league games since former Arsenal manager Unai Emery replaced Steven Gerrard in November, remains in 12th place with 21 points.