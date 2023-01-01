Football

Toney’s injury not significant, could be available for game against Liverpool: Brentford manager Frank

Toney scored one goal and set up another as Brentford won 2-0 at West Ham United on Friday but the 26-year-old was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time with a suspected knee injury.

Reuters
01 January, 2023 21:08 IST
Toney has been in top form for Brentford this season with 12 goals and three assists in 16 league games.

FILE: Toney has been in top form for Brentford this season with 12 goals and three assists in 16 league games. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Brentford striker Ivan Toney is in contention for Monday’s Premier League game at home to Liverpool after manager Thomas Frank said his injury is “not significant”.

“There’s nothing wrong with his knee. Without going too much into the details, it’s something with the muscle,” Frank told a news conference on Sunday.

“He could potentially be available for tomorrow.”

Toney has been in top form for Brentford this season with 12 goals and three assists in 16 league games.

Brentford is 10th in the league on 23 points after 17 games.

