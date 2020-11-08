Football

Kane sends Spurs top with late winner at West Brom

Harry Kane powered Tottenham Hotspur to the top of the Premier League table with a late header in Sunday's game at West Brom.

London 08 November, 2020 19:51 IST
Harry Kane's late header earned Tottenham Hotspur a 1-0 victory at struggling West Bromwich Albion on Sunday and took the London club to the top of the Premier League table.

It looked as though Tottenham had been frustrated by a resolute West Brom side, but the winner came in the 88th minute when Matt Doherty floated a ball forward and Kane glanced it into the net.

 

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho had started the attacking trio of Kane, Gareth Bale and Son Heung-min together for the first time in a league game but they were well shackled by the host side.

Tottenham failed to even test West Brom keeper Sam Johnstone for almost an hour at the Hawthorns but showed more urgency late on and was finally rewarded as Kane delivered again.

Tottenham's third successive league win took it top with 17 points from eight games, although Liverpool will dislodge it if it beats Manchester City later on Sunday.

West Brom is still without a league victory this season and remained third bottom of the standings.

