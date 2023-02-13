Football

Tottenham Hotspur’s Bentancur suffers season-ending ACL injury

Bentancur was forced off the field in the second half of Saturday’s 4-1 league loss to Leicester City. He scored Spurs’ only goal of the defeat.

Reuters
13 February, 2023 16:46 IST
13 February, 2023 16:46 IST
Rodrigo Bentancur is substituted off after receiving medical treatment during the match between Leicester and Tottenham Hotspur.

Rodrigo Bentancur is substituted off after receiving medical treatment during the match between Leicester and Tottenham Hotspur. | Photo Credit: CATHERINE IVILL/Getty Images

Bentancur was forced off the field in the second half of Saturday’s 4-1 league loss to Leicester City. He scored Spurs’ only goal of the defeat.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur will miss the rest of the season after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Bentancur was forced off the field in the second half of Saturday’s 4-1 league loss to Leicester City. He scored Spurs’ only goal of the defeat.

Also Read
Rashford, Garnacho earn Man United hard-fought win at Leeds

“He will undergo surgery before beginning his rehabilitation with our medical staff,” Spurs said in a statement.

“We’re all behind you, Rodrigo.”

Bentancur’s injury leaves Spurs short-staffed in midfield, with Yves Bissouma also facing a spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery to repair a stress fracture to his left ankle.

Tottenham is fifth in the Premier League standings with 39 points from 23 games.

It next faces AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday, before hosting West Ham United in a league clash on Sunday.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us