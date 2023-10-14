MagazineBuy Print

Man arrested over damage to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Spurs confirmed an individual had been arrested, adding that there was “no indication” that the incident was linked to antisemitism.

Published : Oct 14, 2023 21:08 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File Photo: The police said officers were called on Monday night, and the man was arrested, he then appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
File Photo: The police said officers were called on Monday night, and the man was arrested, he then appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File Photo: The police said officers were called on Monday night, and the man was arrested, he then appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with causing criminal damage at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London’s Metropolitan Police said on Saturday, with local media reporting that the cost of the damage ran to six figures in pounds.

The police said officers were called on Monday night, and the man was arrested, he then appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: EURO 2024: Romelu Lukaku nets winner as Belgium beats Austria to qualify for European Championship

Spurs confirmed an individual had been arrested, adding that there was “no indication” that the incident was linked to antisemitism.

Spurs’ fan base includes members of north London’s Jewish community.

There has been a spike in reported incidents of antisemitism in Britain since the latest outbreak of violence in Israel.

Police said there had been 105 reports of antisemitic incidents and 75 antisemitic offences between September 29 and October 12, compared with 14 incidents and 12 offences in the same period a year ago.

Related stories

Related Topics

Tottenham Hotspur

